As Gov. Walz’s stay-at-home order continues until at least Monday, I have been getting numerous complaints from residents as to why everyone is being quarantined.
I understand where these folks are coming from.
The latest modeling information provided by experts at the Minnesota Department of Health and the University of Minnesota indicates that if we protect the vulnerable and continue to observe social distancing, we could begin the process of bringing our economy back without increasing the number needing hospitalization.
That modeling also suggests that if we only put our most vulnerable statewide residents under shelter-in-place guidelines and allowed everyone else to resume life while maintaining social distancing and taking other common sense health precautions, it would result in the same amount of ICU bed demand as well as estimated deaths (22,000) as our current ‘stay-at-home for all’ order.
Recall that on April 9 Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, lowered his COVID-19 related death estimation in the United States from 240,000 to 60,000.
I highly doubt that 22,000 of those estimated 60,000 deaths are going to come from Minnesota, so maybe it’s time our state update its projections as well. And in doing so, maybe it should also analyze whether confirmed county or regional statistics should play a role in any continued stay-at-home order.
As of this writing, there were 2,721 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. Hennepin County had 1,073. Steele County had 10 cases. Waseca County had 2.
A number of northern Minnesota counties with similar or lower numbers than ours have already approved resolutions asking Gov. Walz to rescind his stay-at-home order, and I can understand why as Main Street businesses, medical clinics and others are suffering enormous losses.
Moving forward, our goal for COVID-19 should be to protect Minnesotans. But it’s also time to use some common sense and let people get back in their business and operate in a principled way.
This can be done by allowing our economy to open prudently and safely. Minnesotans have recognized the importance of social distancing and have taken this pandemic seriously. Allowing non-essential businesses to re-open isn’t going to change the habits of their customers.
If Minnesotans have adjusted to the new normal and are maintaining safe distances at the gas station and grocery store, they will certainly do the same at other businesses. It’s time for Governor Walz to begin the process of allowing those job providers who have been deemed “non-essential” to re-open their doors if they are willing to do so safely and responsibly.
Helpful link for farmers
I’ve been hearing from a number of farmers in our area who are struggling with the problems associated with COVID-19 as well as other factors out of their control. I’d like to point them to an ag department website that answers questions, offers contacts, and addresses numerous ag-related topics. Visit https://www.mda.state.mn.us/covid-19-agriculture to learn more.