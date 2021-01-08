To the editor:
I am overwhelmed with joy and grateful to everyone who made our Rice County Kettle Campaign a success. Also known as Project Rescue Christmas, Rice County raised over $61,000 this year. For the first time in years, we have exceeded our fundraising goal of $50,000 here in Rice County. We had a great turnout of volunteers that rang in Faribault, Northfield and Lonsdale. We received checks, change and bills of different amounts. We are so thankful and blessed to the community for giving of their time and money in such difficult times with the Covid 19 pandemic. Every little bit helped.
Thank you to our Kettle Campaign co-chair, Jim Dale and Mel Sanborn for your countless hours of scheduling, picking up and dropping off the kettles and being that link to the community throughout the campaign. But the big thank you is to everyone who helped us raise this money for those in need here in Rice County. Truly, words cannot express how grateful we as a board are so appreciative of your generosity to our community. On behalf of our Salvation Army Committee, thank you and we wish you a safe, happy and healthy 2021.
Sheriff Troy Dunn, Rice County Salvation Army Chair
Faribault