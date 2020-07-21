To the editor:
Food for thought…
Lately we hear a lot about racism. And perhaps more loudly about systemic racism. Now I am not a lawyer, I have seen one on TV, but I did a little research on the topic. Interestingly racism is not codified in our legal system. Something to do with First Amendment rights I suppose. However, discrimination is codified and prosecutable under a number of state and federal codes.
For example, if our education system favored hiring only individuals who fit a specific racial, gender or belief structure and it could be demonstrated through data analysis that this practice was "systemic." It could be argued that they were discriminating against certain individuals and denying them their constitutional rights. A clear violation that I am certain we could all recognize. What if the government did the same thing?
Another example could be a state elected office holder who, again using data analysis and financial forensics, could be shown to manipulating voter rolls and rules to favor a specific racial, gender or belief structure while discriminating against all others. Another clear violation that we could recognize.
What if the national and local media was promoting one set of ideas while blatantly suppressing other voices? Would that not be systemic discrimination?
And what if a political class would use falsified data, outright lies and outrageous claims to demean and denigrate and financially destroy a part of our society. Would that be systemic discrimination?
I don't think anyone is free of some form of racism. It seems to be in our DNA. But when someone acts on the racism and it becomes discrimination we should all be concerned.
Tom Moline
Faribault