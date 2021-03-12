Do you have children or grandchildren under the age of five, or know a family with preschool-age children? Are they enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library? This beloved program sends a free, high-quality, age-appropriate book every month to children from infancy to age five. As children become old enough to understand, they are so excited to get their monthly book in the mail.
Dolly Parton says, “I created the Imagination Library as a tribute to my Daddy. He was the smartest man I have ever known but I know in my heart his inability to read probably kept him from fulfilling all of his dreams. Inspiring kids to love to read became my mission.” The program now sends books to more than 1 million children each month.
Children who are read to during the first years of life are much more likely to learn to read on schedule – and there are many other benefits, too. By providing an age-appropriate book each month, Imagination Library:
• Increases young children’s access to books
• Encourages parents and children reading together – great bonding time
• Builds language and pre-literacy skills
• Introduces shapes, colors, letters, numbers and concepts
• Fosters a love of books and reading
Being ready for kindergarten and being able to read at grade level by the end of third grade are two important predictors of school success. Before third grade, children are learning to read; after that, children read to learn. That’s why reading to young children is so important and why early-grade reading is a significant benchmark.
Studies suggest participation in Imagination Library is associated with higher measures of early language and math development. The program has received the Best Practices award from the Library of Congress Literacy Awards (2014), recognition in Reading Psychology (2012) and the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval (2001), among other prestigious acknowledgments.
Because Rice County Area United Way sponsors the program, it is free to families of all income levels who live in these communities: Dundas, Dennison, Le Center, Faribault, Lonsdale, Kilkenny, Montgomery, Morristown, Nerstrand, Northfield, Warsaw and Webster. (The program was not active in the Faribault area for a couple of years, but since 2019 it has been available again.)
You can register a child for Imagination Library online at ImaginationLibrary.com (look for “Check Availability”) or print a registration form available at ricecountyunitedway.org/imagination-library and mail it in. Books will start arriving 8-10 weeks later.
The books are free to the families, but – surprise! – they’re not actually free.
The Dolly Parton Foundation buys the books inexpensively, since they are buying so many, and mails them out every month. But they need local sponsors to cover the cost of the books and shipping/handling. Many areas do not have a local sponsor, and unfortunately parents in those areas are not able to sign their children up to receive books.
Rice County Area United Way currently supports Imagination Library for about 950 children at a cost of more than $25,000 per year (not including our overhead). That’s a very significant investment, but it works out at a little over $2 per child per month, and we believe it is worth it. We know that getting more kids on track for school success can have a lifelong impact for financial stability. And we know it is a hugely popular program.
If you believe in the power of families reading together and would like to help support Imagination Library in our area, text the keyword BOOKS to 269-89, or send your check with Imagination Library in the memo line to RCAUW at PO Box 56, Northfield, MN 55057.
If your business would like information on being named as a lead sponsor on our Imagination Library brochures, please contact us at info@ricecountyunitedway.org.