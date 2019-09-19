Growing up, I didn’t have a great deal of interaction with different cultures. To be clear, I wouldn’t trade my life for anything; after all, it made me who I am. I was taught the importance of empathy and the value of cultural coexistence, I just didn’t know how to engage in cross-cultural —conversations.
I have a very distinct memory of a discussion with my mother following a Sunday School class. I must have been very young for this memory to stick with me the way it has; it’s one of those nerve-wracking recollections that still induces stomach knots. Y
ou see, my church was not especially diverse at this time. This made the arrival of a black family actually from Africa, which was pretty cool — rather distinct for Little Sam. Now, I had learned all about acceptance and the importance of understanding other cultures in school, so I harbored no negative feelings toward my new congregation members. This did not preclude me from ignorance, though.
After several Sundays, Little Sam had a burning question regarding his new classmates that he felt uncomfortable asking his African peers for fear of awkwardness; he’d be embarrassed asking the Sunday School teacher or the pastor and, come to think of it, he didn’t have any black or African authority figures to ask.
Little Sam finally settled on reaching out to his all-knowing mother. Sheepishly, Little Sam whispered his question.
“Momma,” he blushed, “why do they smell different?”
He did it. He put himself out there, braced for a declaration of racism or social faux pas. Unsurprisingly, his mother did not reprimand Sam for this question. She explained that different cultures use different soaps and fragrances based on their practices and the availability of resources wherever they originated.
Little Sam could have taken — and did take, in less sensitive encounters — different steps which would’ve led to a less happy ending. Importantly, he didn’t say the foreign aroma was bad nor did he force a class-wide discussion by blurting something out nor did he let this xeno-smell encounter fester into negative prejudice.
It was important that he felt comfortable asking his mother without fear of reprimand. It was also important that he was learning how to ask a cross-cultural question with empathy.
If you have questions like I did (and do), and would like them answered in a comfortable space, I invite you to stop by the Faribault Diversity Coalition.
My coworkers and I will be producing this monthly column in an attempt to open the door for these discussions; it’s vital that we are open to asking these questions, striving to ask them in the best way possible.