Unprecedented.
This adjective is defined by the dictionary as without previous instance; never before known or experienced; unexampled or unparalleled; an unprecedented event.
Until 2020, this is a word that was not used often — no surprise as there have not been all that many novel or unparalleled events. I recall the word being used to describe sports milestones such as the Olympic athlete who took home nine medals, setting a record.
More often, the term without the “un” before the word is used in law. A precedent is a legal decision that is used as a standard in future cases. In legal thrillers, attorneys (or their clerks) look for precedents to support the position they are taking.
But this year, dear readers three, we have unprecedented all over the place:
• Unprecedented spread of illness.
• Unprecedented shutdowns.
• Unprecedented rules.
• Unprecedented event cancellations.
• Unprecedented travel restrictions, unprecedented lack of travel.
• Unprecedented need for masks and personal protective equipment.
• Unprecedented record keeping of testing results and deaths.
• Unprecedented changes in the way we live our lives.
• Unprecedented reactions to events.
• Unprecedented reliance on social media.
• Unprecedented violent hurricanes arriving at the same time.
• Unprecedented polar ice cap melting and temperatures.
• Unprecedented ways that work is accomplished.
• Unprecedented virtual meetings, conventions, events.
Unprecedented. Unprecedented. Unprecedented.
Then there’s the things that have happened before but not very darn often — and maybe not in our lifetimes — such as the Spanish Influenza, no Steele County Free Fair, no Minnesota State Fair, increased unemployment, reduced hours at essential services outlets, closed retail and restaurant establishments, to name but a few. We have coped. There have been some imaginative substitutions.
And we live with a daily scoreboard listing the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States, in Minnesota and the deaths recorded in the United States and in Minnesota. The number can never go down, it can only increase.
We read and hear about the pandemic spread in other countries of the world. The U.S. is winning that race and it’s not a race that we would ever want to win. We leap to conclusions about treatments, abilities, and look for the big solution around the corner. We see people who ignore the best practices because they want to and in ignoring those best practices spread the illness even further. We hear people who think the pandemic is a hoax or who say they don’t worry about it. We see the pictures of immense crowds and wonder who in those photos will soon be ill or who they will infect.
There are lessons to be taken if we see and appreciate the heroes in our lives, we show kindness to neighbors, friends, relatives and strangers, we support our local businesses, our churches, our charities and not-for-profit organizations, we laugh at ourselves, we evaluate the sources of information, we do our best to appreciate the little and big things in our lives, we learn more about livestreaming, and we talk to each other about diverse topics.
Indeed we are living in a time without previous instance; a time never before known or experienced; a time unexampled and unparalleled.
Personally, I am more than ready to get out of the unprecedented cycle. Regular, ordinary, seen it all before is OK with me even though whatever normal was, it probably won’t be again.