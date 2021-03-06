What is a 4-H Club?

Many people are familiar with the name 4-H, although they may not know exactly what 4-H is or who it’s for. As a quick overview, 4-H is for youth in kindergarten through one year past high school graduation. It doesn’t matter if you live on a farm or in town; it doesn’t matter what your color or background is; it doesn’t matter what you already know or want to learn. 4-H is for everyone! As 4-H.org states, “4‑H is America’s largest youth development organization — empowering nearly six million young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime.”
As people learn more about 4-H, they discover there are 4-H clubs! Since 4-H began in 1902, clubs have been a traditional part of 4-H. Like everything else, the looks of them have changed over the years. However, aspects that have remained the same are the fact that they are led by caring adult volunteers who want to see youth learn and grow into productive citizens within our communities. They also serve the purpose of creating friendships, offering leadership opportunities, and help youth learn about a variety of topics in a non formal learning environment. Adult volunteers work to assure that youth voice is being heard, since it is their organization and ultimately, adults should be guiding them as they share what they want to learn and do.
Clubs have many similar components, yet they all have their unique twist. In Rice County, there are 8 community clubs with one of those serving as a dog project club; Steele County has 10 community clubs. Our clubs typically meet once a month and have been meeting in-person, virtually and a hybrid of the two. Some might choose to meet additional times for recreation, educational events or service projects. Each meeting looks different but most include some aspect of business, recreation, education, and service.
Our 4-H Clubs do amazing things for our youth and community! Even during challenging times, they have found ways to engage their members through service and educational projects or having some simple fun! Some examples of activities include the organization of food collections and baby supplies for local food shelves, hanging bird feeders outside of assisted living facilities, making and sending cards to nursing homes, project learning activities, playing Minute to Win It games, among many others.
If this sounds like something that would be of interest to youth or adults in your life, feel free to connect with your local Extension office for more information. In Rice County, contact Kelly Chadwick, 4-H Extension Educator at chadw021@umn.edu or 507-332-6162. In Steele County, contact Tracy Ignaszewski, 4-H Extension Educator at ignas001@umn.edu or 507-444-7685. General information about 4-H can be found at https://extension.umn.edu/4-h/about-4-h.