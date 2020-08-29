John Lewis was so important for all he did to encourage our nation to realize that Black lives do indeed matter that I feel we ought to revisit not only his funeral, but his life.
He insisted that together we can redeem the soul of America. His use of the word soul seemingly forces us to dig deeper than to just skim the surface in reviewing what indeed makes our nation strong and significant.
He coined the phrase “good trouble” which insists we be prepared to suffer when insisting on getting what truly makes our nation exceptional. He was a selfless man, the youngest speaker at Martin Luther King Jr’s famous “I have a dream” speech. He helped organize the March on Washington. While he may not have been the strongest, he was the bravest. When faced with insurmountable odds, he insisted we need to carry on. When arrested he smiled and insisted he was on the right side of history. Among other quotes he insisted, “never give up, never give in.”
Also, “press on for what is fair, press on for what is just, press on for what is right.” He insisted “we don”t want our rights, eventually we want your rights, now!” He summed up his own life by insisting, “when I was told not to get in trouble, I got in trouble!”
His own words, read at his funeral, might present the challenges best. He insisted, “Together you can redeem the soul of our nation. While my time has come to an end, I want you to know that in my last days you inspired me. You filled me with hope.”
Millions of people motivated simply by human compassion laid down the burdens of division insisting on human dignity. That is why I had to visit Black Lives Matter in moral obligation to stand up, speak up and speak out. You must do something. Ordinary people with extraordinary vision can redeem the soul of America by getting into what I call good trouble, necessary trouble. Voting and participating in the democratic process are key.
The vote is the most powerful nonviolent change agent in a democratic society. In my life, he concluded, “I have done all i can to demonstrate the way of peace, the way of love and non-violence is the more excellent way. Now it is your turn to let freedom ring.”
Indeed may I encourage just that. The candidates are before us. Study their issues. Vote for a leader who will ring the above issues into action.