Would you like to know God? I’ve had a lot of wonderful events occur in my life but the one that tops them all as the single most life-altering event was when I came to know God. Not just any god. I met the God of the Bible. Would you like to know God? If so, you need to start at the beginning as God designed it to be.
When a relative of mine was a little girl she called the ABC’s the C-B-C-B’s. It’s very cute for a toddler to get her letters out of order but when we get the things of God out of order the consequences are big.
“May the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, and the love of God, and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with you all.” 2 Corinthians 13:14
It’s good to want to feel close to God. The verse above describes it as the fellowship of the Holy Spirit. But that only comes after we know the love of God. And the love of God only comes after we experience the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ. Jesus is the only one who can connect us to God. “For there is one God and one mediator between God and mankind, the man Christ Jesus.” 1 Timothy 2:5. Jesus said, “No one comes to the Father except through Me.”
The Bible says God can’t have fellowship with us because of our sin and rebellion. By nature we are far from God and even act like His enemies. We could never have fellowship with God’s Spirit or sense his love as long as our sin stands in the way.
We first receive the grace of Jesus Christ by faith. We admit we’ve sinned and believe He took our punishment on the cross that we deserved. That’s why it’s called the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, because He didn’t deserve to be punished — we did. Then we turn from sin and live according to what God says to show him that our faith is real.
It’s the blood of Jesus shed on the cross that pays for our sins and brings us near to God. It’s faith in the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ that transforms us from His enemies to lovers of God! Now let the love of God flow!
Having the fellowship of the Holy Spirit starts first with grace that we receive by faith in Jesus. It’s when we come to Him by faith through His grace that we can know God’s love! And the most wonderful thing begins to happen — we experience fellowship with the Holy Spirit. The same Holy Spirit that raised Christ from the dead comes to dwell in us!
Do you want your life altered forever!? It starts with the amazing grace of the Lord Jesus Christ!