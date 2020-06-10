“To serve the public faithfully, and at the same time, please it entirely is impossible,” Benjamin Franklin wrote centuries ago.
And boy howdy, does that statement still ring true. Those who serve at the behest of the public still try to find the right mix between responsible service and approval of the voters. And for certain, criticism of the way selected will follow.
Given our representative form of government, the varied demands of constituents and the frequency of our elections, public officials do pay considerable attention to public opinion. Wanting and needing to know which way the wind is blowing is necessary for survival, for fair representation and for dispatch in getting the job done.
A challenge, of course, is figuring out who or what to believe, how strong that belief is, and the timing of question answered. Scientific polling — with an appropriate number of respondents — can be accurate to within a small margin of error, if nothing significant happens between the poll and the report.
Much less accurate, of course, is asking the people who surround you or who are dependent upon you for a paycheck or for your next meal, or just listening to the voices that are louder or to the number of posts in social media. The accuracy of the representation would be in question.
Herbert Hoover lost touch with the American public and lost the presidency and his second term as a result. In 1930, he declared often and widely that the “Depression is over.” He continued to host seven-course dinners at the White House while the number of homeless and jobless grew. In a public speech, he said “many people have left their jobs for the more profitable one of selling apples” on street corners.
Yes, dear readers three, there may be a lesson in that.
President Hoover was succeeded by Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Historians often mention his timing and his ability to keep basically in step with the American public and its general opinions.
Clare Boothe Luce in 1939 said every leader has a symbolic gesture: Churchill’s fingered V; Hitler’s stiff arm; Mussolini’s strut. These are evident and come to mind when the leader is called to mind. FDR’s symbol should have been, she said, a moistened finger, held up to test the wind.
By 1939, FDR’s ability to gauge opinion was strongly needed. Divided countries can’t win great wars and public opinion was mixed. American had turned inward during the Depression and the 1930s. The president was moving toward participation in what is now known as World War II. The mood was schizophrenic. A Fortune survey in 1941 reported 67 percent of the American people were ready to follow Mr. Roosevelt into a war that 70 percent didn’t want.
Some historians say that FDR was trying to maneuver Hitler, a master manipulator himself, into a naval war with the increased use of merchant ship and decommissioned Navy ship convoys moving goods to Europe, but the little corporal didn’t rise to the bait.
Then came Dec. 7, 1941.
(As an aside, when the AP flash about the bombing of Pearl Harbor came at 2:22 p.m. EST, only one network — the Mutual Broadcast System — interrupted its programing, a football game between the Dodger and Giants. An AP flash is a big deal … bells used to go off in newsrooms. The station received a deluge of angry calls from listeners about the interruption.)
It didn’t take long before American shock and anger was directed at Japan. The Tripartite Pact of 1940 joined Japan, Italy and Germany in an all for one agreement. FDR declared a state of war with Japan on Dec. 8. Hitler hesitated. His control snapped and he declared war on the U.S. on Dec. 11.
Public support for participation in the war was strong. The rest is history.
President Harry Truman may be the last of our presidents who didn’t worry about polls. He just did what he thought he should do. If he had paid attention to polls, he would have never entered the race in 1948.
Polling was not as sophisticated or instant in 1948. That’s why we have the famous headline “Dewey defeats Truman.” A poll taken in the third week of October showed a big victory for Dewey so some newspapers were confident they had it right, not even guessing that public opinion had changed significantly by Election Day.
And forever since, newsrooms are reminded by their publishers not to fall into the “Dewey defeats Truman” trap.
Public officials today, from town council members to state representatives to members of Congress to national elected and unelected leaders, spend time and energy seeking the sense of the public. Very often, the sense is acted upon. Many of these officials do not have the advantage of scientific polls conducted on an overnight basis.
Instead, the “sense” may be derived from a minority who take action — make phone calls, send e-mails, post on Twitter or Facebook, write letters, or in communities fill seats in the council or county chambers, boo and applaud.
The lesson for us is to tell the people who can do something what we think. We are the public and our opinion matters.