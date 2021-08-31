Fashions on Central
It's that time of year again when our gently-used clothing store, Fashions on Central, brings out the fashions for fall and winter. We are fully stocked with anything you need for those days when the temperature begins to drop. Fashions on Central, located in downtown Faribault, is now open for shopping Tuesday-Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Update re: face coverings
Rice County continues to be at a high level of community transmission and according to Public Health staff, the number of new cases continues to grow. Along with the CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health, Rice County Public Health (RCPH) recommends the wearing of face coverings in indoor public setting by all individuals—vaccinated or not—in Rice County.
Buckham West suggests that their patrons wear a mask while indoors, but are not requiring it at this time We will continue to monitor and follow mandates as they are handed down.
Labor Day
Buckham West, Senior Dining and Fashions on Central will all be closed Monday, Sept. 6 for Labor Day. We will resume our regular schedules again on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Caregiver support group resumes
The purpose of Buckham West’s Caregiver Support Group is to allow family caregivers to be together in a caring and understanding environment, to learn the skills of caregiving and of self-care and to discover that he/she is not alone in their feelings and situation. If you or someone you know is currently helping an adult family member or friend with activities of daily living, this group may be for you!
The support group is a place to go to ask questions and get straight answers from people who have been there. Within the group, caregivers share ideas and learn creative and caring problem-solving techniques. The group reminds us that laughter, taking care of ourselves, and planning for the future is essential for our well-being and that of our loved one.
The group will continue to gather on the fourth Tuesday of the month. We ask you to register in advance by calling Brenda Johnson at 332-7357.
Books, books, books
Stock up on your supply of cold-weather reading materials by shopping at the Buckham West Book Sale. We currently have a great inventory of hard cover and paperback books available for less than a dollar. Our book selection contains gently-used books including: fiction and non-fiction, novels, mystery and suspense, crime drama, inspirational, and more. This book sale began on Tuesday, Aug. 24 and is open to public. There is no limit on the number of books you can purchase. Our hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
New member incentive
As an incentive to add new members for the remainder of 2021, we are kicking off a special membership drive beginning Sept. 1. If you are 50 years or older, we would like to invite you to become a member for the remainder of 2021 and all of 2022 for only $45.
Next year’s individual’s dues are $40 per year, so for just $5 more you can join for the last four months of 2021 and all of 2022. Look at this as a way to support this important nonprofit and save yourself some money.
If you are already a Buckham West member, your annual renewal process will begin in November for the 2022 membership year.
Medicare basics
If you are turning 65 or going on Medicare soon, here is an opportunity for you to get the information you need. “Medicare Basics” will be held at Buckham West on Monday, Oct. 4 from 4 to 6 p.m.
The workshop will cover the parts of Medicare- hospital, medical and drug options; including original/ traditional Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare advantage plans, Part D prescription drug coverage and preventive benefits.
Instructor Chad Wojchik is a certified State Health Insurance Program Counselor and specialist with the Senior LinkAge Line. This is a free event which is open to the public. There is a minimum of 10 participants for this class to be held, so sign up is necessary by calling 332-7357.
Reminders
• Defensive Driving classes are being suspended again due to concerns about the virus. They have given us no date on when they might return so we are cancelling all of their classes for the fall.
• All senior dining meals, whether they are in the dining room or curbside pickup, require a 24-hour advance registration and can be done by calling 332-7357. Serving begins at 11:30 a.m. in the dining room, with the curbside meals being brought out immediately after the dining room meals are served.
• Remember that our coffee shop is open to the public every weekday beginning at 9 a.m.