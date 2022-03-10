The Rice Soil and Water Conservation District provides conservation information, support, and program management for landowners and other local units of government. We are the technical experts and “boots on the ground” who understand our community’s needs and help landowners navigate conservation programs from start to finish.
SWCDs are funded primarily through a combination of county funding and state funding through the Board of Water and Soil Resources. If Minnesota wants to continue to help landowners interested in voluntary conservation projects, it needs to find an adequate and permanent funding solution for SWCDs. Our state legislators will consider a proposed solution — SWCD State Aid (HF 3669 and HF3719) — which would be a standing, statutory appropriation to SWCDs from the Department of Revenue.
Funding from Minnesota’s Clean Water Fund has allowed our district to accomplish many things. We created the Rice SWCD Cover Crop Cost Share Program to provide an incentive for farmers to learn and implement cover crops. This practice helps reduce soil erosion, sediment delivery to streams and lakes, and has shown significant reductions in nitrates leaving the fields. Over the past four years, we’ve worked with 30 farmers to plant over 1,600 acres of cover crops. Clean Water Funds have also helped implement two grassed waterways and eight water and sediment control basins in the last four years.
As the state Buffer Law has been implemented in Minnesota, the Rice SWCD used Clean Water funds to educate landowners about the new law, assist landowners in planning the planting of buffers, and evaluate sites for compliance. As a result, Rice County has achieved over a 99% buffer compliance rate on our lakes, rivers, streams, and drainage ditches.
We’ve also increased our outreach efforts to educate Rice County citizens about conservation. From teaching students about forestry in local classrooms to providing soil health events for area farmers, state funding increased our capacity to promote conservation of our local soil and water resources.
With SWCD State Aid we could achieve even more. Requests for conservation projects continue to outpace the resources we have to complete them, leaving many plans on hold for years. While Clean Water Funds have been a huge success, they are not meant to be used to support the daily operations of Soil and Water Conservation Districts.
Conservation work provides benefits not only to residents of Rice County, but statewide and beyond, which is why funding needs to come not only from county sources, but also the State of Minnesota. Additional funding would strengthen our district, allowing us to provide greater technical assistance, retain quality staff, and put more conservation on the ground. As a truly grassroots, locally led government entity, SWCD’s are the only governmental entity in the state that lacks the ability to generate revenue through local taxes, and presently has no permanent mechanism for state funding support.
If you’d like to get involved to make sure that Rice SWCD and SWCDs across the state have adequate and permanent funding, you can contact our local elected officials, including Sens. Rich Draheim and John Jasinski and Reps. Todd Lippert and Brian Daniels. Ask them to support SWCD State Aid (HF 3669 and HF3719) so that we can continue to work together to protect and enhance our state’s natural resources.