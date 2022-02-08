Happy Tails Pet Store to bring fish and reptile expo to southern Minnesota Jessica Smoll Jessica Smoll Feb 8, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy Tails Pet Store will hold a fish and reptile expo from 10:15 a.m.-6: 15 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 and from 11:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Sunday March 6 at the Medford Outlet Center.There will be freshwater and saltwater fish, coral, reptiles and various types of feeders for sale. Admission is $5 for anyone over the age of 7 and free for under 7. Anyone interested in a vendors table should contact Happy Tails at 507-451-1458 for more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Reptile Happy Tails Pet Store Fish Zoology Expo Vendor Medford Outlet Center Saltwater Fish Jessica Smoll Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault mayor pleads guilty to careless driving in DWI case Sheriff deputy dash cam shows woman was struck in roadway Faribault council selects Rochester officer as new police chief Sen. Jasinski recovering from serious snowmobile crash Woman struck by Rice County Sheriff's Office squad car pronounced dead at scene Upcoming Events Feb 8 Rice County Public Health WIC clinic Tue, Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8 Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic Tue, Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8 Free Meal at The Community Café Tue, Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8 Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night Tue, Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8 Disabled American Veteran (DAV) meeting Tue, Feb 8, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices