After last month’s article about our Minnesota Building Code, I received several questions regarding permit requirements. The questions focused on what does/doesn’t require a permit.
It is easier (although the list below is long), to identify what does not require a permit. It is best to ask if you are unsure – and it is important to note that the building permit is only one requirement. All city ordinances must always be followed – and often projects require approvals from other city departments before a building permit can be issued. With that in mind, here is a list of work that does NOT require a permit (but still may require other approvals).
Common building work not requiring a permit:
• Sheds – as long as the floor area does not exceed 200 square feet
• Fences – not over 7 feet.
• Retaining walls that are not over 4 feet in height
• Water tanks (less than 5,000 gallons in size)
• Sidewalks and driveways that are not part of an accessible route
• Decks and platforms not more than 30 inches above adjacent grade not attached to a structure with frost footings and which is not part of an accessible route.
• Interior “finish work” – painting, tiling, carpeting, cabinets, countertops
• Temporary theater stage sets
• Prefabricated swimming pools installed entirely above ground, which do not exceed both 5,000 gallons and a 24-inch depth
• Window awnings supported by an exterior wall that do not project more than 54 inches from the exterior wall
• Movable cases, counters, and partitions not over five feet, 9 inches in height.
• Swings and other playground equipment
• Electric substation facilities, including:
• Storm window and storm door replacement
• Gutter replacement
• Repairing cracks/holes in concrete floors
• Tuck-pointing
• Painting, wallpapering, paneling over existing walls
• Repair of minor holes, cracks and nail popping in gypsum and plaster
• Window boxes.
• Screen replacement for porches/windows
• Replacement of existing casing/finish moldings
• Lock/hardware replacement
• Gas permits are not required for the following:
• Portable heating, cooking, or clothes drying appliances
• Minor part replacements
• Portable fuel cell appliances that are not connected to a fixed piping system not interconnected to a power grid
• Mechanical permits are not required for the following:
• Portable heating and cooling appliances
• Portable ventilation appliances
• Water piping within any heating or cooling equipment regulated by this code
• Part replacement that does not alter approval of equipment
• Portable evaporative coolers
• Self-contained refrigeration systems containing ten pounds or less of refrigerant
• Portable fuel cell appliances that are not connected to a fixed piping system and not interconnected to a power grid.
• Plumbing permits are not required for the clearing of stoppages, provided the work does not involve or require the replacement or rearrangement of valves, pipes or fixtures.
Finally, permits are not required for ordinary repairs to structures. However, ordinary repairs do not include the following which do require a permit:
• Cutting away of any wall, partition, or portion of a wall or partition
• Removal or cutting of any structural beam or load bearing support
• Removal or change of any required means of egress
• Rearrangement of parts of a structure affecting the egress requirements
• Addition, alteration, replacement, or relocation of any standpipe, water supply, sewer, drainage, drain leader, gas, soil, waste, vent or similar piping
• Addition to, alteration of, replacement, or relocation of electric wiring, or mechanical or other work affecting public health or general safety.