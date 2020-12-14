My husband and I typically get a real Christmas tree at the beginning of December. (We may have decorated early this year because 2020 needed some extra cheer).
We tend to favor fir trees and we love the fragrance and festivity that a real tree brings to our home. We aren’t always appreciative of the extra vacuuming we have to do to clean up dropped needles, however! We’ve considered getting a manufactured Christmas tree to cut back on the yearly expense and to avoid those errant needles, but there are several reasons that we still prefer a real tree.
The Minnesota Christmas Tree Association launched a promotional campaign in 2008 saying live trees are renewable and sustainable because they change carbon dioxide into oxygen; an acre of Christmas trees can remove 8,000 pounds of carbon from the atmosphere. They are also biodegradable and recyclable (into mulch). The Minnesota Christmas Tree Association also notes that buying real trees grown on local farms vs. artificial trees supports the local economy by providing jobs.
To keep your tree looking good for as long as possible – and to hopefully avoid an excess of dropping needles – you can follow these tips from the Minnesota Christmas Tree Association.
Make a fresh cut. Before you bring the tree into your home and place it in a stand, re-cut the trunk at least one inch from the bottom just before putting it in the stand. Even if you just cut it at a “choose and cut” farm, this re-opens the tree stem so it can drink water.
Choose a spot away from heat sources. Heat sources like heat registers, space heaters, fireplaces, televisions, computer monitors, etc. speed up evaporation and moisture loss of the tree.
Water immediately. After making the fresh cut, place the tree in a stand with warm water. The stand you use should hold at least one gallon of fresh water. Christmas trees are very thirsty! It is not unusual for a tree to drink two gallons of water the first day it is in the stand.
Don't add anything to the water! Research has shown that plain tap water is the best. Some commercial additives and home concoctions can actually decrease a tree's moisture retention and increase needle loss.
Check the water level daily. Don’t allow the water level to drop below the fresh cut or the stem will reseal and be unable to drink.
One thing my husband and I have grappled with is the question of whether it is beneficial and sustainable to consistently harvest Christmas trees. The National Christmas Tree Association reports that for every tree that is cut, two to three trees are planted the following spring. This means the more trees sold, the more planted. And the more trees planted, the more carbon dioxide is removed from the atmosphere, releasing more oxygen. This makes us feel good about getting a real tree!