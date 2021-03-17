I am thrilled to announce that we recently agreed to a partnership with Legacy.com to provide a better memorialization platform and improved reader experience on our Faribault Daily News and Owatonna People’s Press websites. Legacy.com will begin hosting the obituary page for the Daily News and People’s Press.
Over the next week, we will be adding those enhancements to our digital products and subscribers, families and loved ones will benefit from the fresh capabilities.
Those new benefits include:
• Modern, streamlined design that loads quickly and works seamlessly between devices.
• Easy social media sharing capabilities.
• The addition of a new online obituary, with a Guest Book moderated and managed by Legacy.com staff.
• Helpful links to charities and end-of-life resources.
• Legacy exclusive: inclusion of their loved one in unique community pages that group obituaries based on interests, hobbies, and school/group affiliations.
We will also develop a daily e-mail newsletter specifically containing updated obituaries in the newspaper.
The partnership with Legacy.com is customized specifically for the Daily News and People’s Press, and subscribers to benefit from the additional historical content and web links added to the pages. The enormous size of Legacy.com will help the Daily News and People’s Press websites naturally benefit from all search engines.
It’s incredibly exciting for us to have the ability to benefit from partnerships like this to improve the overall subscriber experiences on our websites.