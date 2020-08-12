Hello Coffee Mates
by Isabell O’Connor- Buckham West Board Chair
Well, our lives certainly have changed around here and around our world in the past few months. Things changed so quickly that I didn’t have time to say “See ya soon.” That is what I want to say now.
I’ve been fortunate enough to catch a glimpse of many of you at grocery stores or around town over the months. Each time, at each sighting, a smile comes over my covered face. I imagine the same welcoming “Good to see you!” smile from under your masks too.
We are brainstorming ways for us to get back together as soon and more importantly as safely as possible. After all we are the most “vulnerable” population or is that ”valuable” population. Before you know it, we’ll be sitting together after swimming to chat about the news of the day, grandchildren, what we are planning for supper. Maybe sitting around that big table sharing stories and telling tales again.
In the meantime, keep your eye on your email and Mona’s Wednesday Daily News chat to find when the doors will be flung open to you again. See you as soon as it’s safe!
Coffee Shop
Our most well attended activity, our Coffee Shop area- is still the riskiest for our membership. Trying to spread people out in the room and keep the surfaces clean is so challenging that we are not able to open up our building for coffee drinkers quite yet. At the Aug. 10 Board meeting, it was decided to “stay the course” for now regarding the reopening of the Coffee Shop. Our goal though is to begin discussing a way to safely reopen this area, especially with cold weather coming. Stay tuned!
Fashions on Central News
Since Fashions on Central, our gently used clothing store which is located in downtown Faribault, is the main funding source for Buckham West, it was vital that we opened our store to the community as soon as possible. The store hours have been modified and we are now Tuesday-Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The next step in the reopening plan has been to allow the community to resume the donation process again. In order to mitigate safety concerns during the pandemic, the following guidelines have been put in place:
• Through the month of August, donations are accepted exclusively on Mondays and only by appointment.
• An appointment must be made in order to drop off your donation and can be done by calling the store at 334-9242 during open store hours.
• A maximum of two bags/boxes of clothes will be accepted at a time and only wearable items will be accepted.
• Plan on giving your name and phone number when you make your donation.
In addition to donating, we also encourage the community to resume shopping in our store.
We have an abundance of high-quality summer clothing on hand for men and women.
New Updates
• Please note! Because of a mandatory kitchen staff meeting, there will be no curbside meal available on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
• Foot Clinic appointments are being accepted again. Please call 332-7357 to book an appointment.
• If you need resources during the next weeks or months, there are many places to look.
The Senior LinkAge Line® is Minnesota’s free statewide information and assistance service and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. You can reach them by calling 1-800-333-2433 or find them at mnaging.org/advisor/SLL.
• Carla Pearson, LSW, a Senior and Caregiver Advocate for Three Rivers Community Action is another great resource for older adults in Rice County. She can now be reached only by phone at 1-800-277-8418 x328.
• Curbside Pickup Meal- Since there is no noon meal served inside Buckham West until further notice, why not consider picking up a meal instead. For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the August menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.
• There are also many exercise classes that are being offered through Faribault’s Park and Recreation Department. These include several classes in our fitness studio and also in the pool. There are class size limits though, so call them at 334-2064 to reserve a spot.