A recent comment by Donald Trump in response to a shout at a rally, “four more years” had him saying ”If you really want to drive them crazy, say 12 more years.”
Well it hasn’t driven me crazy but it has given me pause to wonder what that might mean. Some comments on the internet follow my concern encouraging that we follow what has happened with similar seemingly offhand remarks in the past. He first says it is a joke, but subsequent remarks by him and one after the other leads to his final reality.
So four more years with him reelected could mean no more democracy! He would claim a permanent presidency followed by appointing son-in-law Jared Kushner or another family member as the new president. Hence the eight more year. In just this way he is moving his base to support a whole new reality for America.
I don’t like conspiracy theories, but here I am offering one. It shows the depth of my concern not only for the coming election — I fear he would not accept defeat but put the above into motion. This fear is based on his own words in support of other ruthless world leaders.
When Chinese Communist President Xi Jinping declared himself president for life Donald wired a congratulatory note and said to us,“ He’s president for life … he’s great.” Or again of Putin he says “if he says great things about me I will say great things about him,” This in spite of Putin’s penchant to harass political opponents, jail them, poison them, some who are never heard of again.
Philippine President Rodrigo Détente received a congratulatory missive praising the job he is doing on the drug problem which consists of killing suspected drug lords and bragging about it.
Human Rights Watch has commented, “Duarte has plunged the Philippines into the worst setback of human rights and the rule of law.”
And yet one more: Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El Sisi whom Trumped praised, despite the United States condemning his “excessive use of force and violation of human rights.”
The recent visit of both Trump and Biden to Wisconsin might best sum up the difference of caring about property or caring about people. One visited the physical destruction and, yes. that is important; while the other visited the family and the one paralyzed for life, at least equally or more important.
With an upcoming election the one who puts people ahead of property as the number one concern will get my vote. Please give consideration to your priorities.