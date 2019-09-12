Are Somali folks happy here? I surely hope so, even if their reason to be here was less than happy! Equally important is are we happy they are here? Again I surely hope so!
Maybe a greater responsibility rests with us to try to get greater interaction started. I’d like to repeat a challenge I offered several years ago that we initiate this. Each time we meet them on the street or in stores greet them with the Somali “hello.”
It is asalamu ailaikum. It says “welcome.” It might even lead to a conversation. If so, consider extending an invitation to come to your house for a meal. If they are open to it. exchange phone numbers so you can arrange the date and time. Also consider making it more comfortable for them by asking what they consider a typical meal and ask for the recipes. Yes, this is a bit of a challenge for you to prepare a meal that might not be normal, after all you are preparing a meal that is not natural for you but I have a special reason for encouraging this. Just in case they decide to return the favor and invite you for a meal at their house suggest that they prepare the same meal so you and they can compare. Food doesn’t require a language.
This is my reason for offering this suggestion. Will it work? Only if you try it!
A suggestion for Somali folk to get more involved might be to attend events in our community even if they seem unusual to you. Like did you come out for the recent Rice County Fair? Night to Unite? Paradise theater events? These may not be your idea of a fun event ,but it will help you to acclimate to your community.
I might summarize with the words of an old camp song, “The more we get together, together, together the happier we will be. For your friends are my friends and my friends are your friends, the more we get together, the happier we will be!”