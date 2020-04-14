Volunteers: The Best Gift is You
Established in 1974 by President Nixon, National Volunteer Week (celebrated annually during April) is an opportunity to celebrate the impact of volunteer service. Each year, we strive to recognize the people and causes that inspire us to serve, thanking volunteers who offer their time, talent and pocketbook to make a difference in their communities.
Buckham West utilizes a significant number of volunteers each year, all contributing considerable hours of donated time. Their experience, expertise and attitude make them valuable members of our organization. So allow me to take this opportunity to say thank you to all of our volunteers. According to our latest annual report, volunteers assisted in the following areas:
• Bake sale
• Blood pressure checks
• Board of Directors work
• Book club leaders
• Card recycling
• Computer tutors
• Health insurance counseling
• Health care directives
• Defensive driving
• Fashions on Central
• Flower basket watering
• Funeral escort
• Group leaders
• Handyman help
• Mahjongg Instructors
• Musicians
• Out to Lunch planning
• Pop-Up Shoppe
• Program presenters
• Receptionist desk
• Senior dining program
• Tax preparers
• Will Advice Attorneys
On Wednesday, April 22 Buckham West had planned to celebrate and thank the volunteers that help our organization operate and thrive. Until the time comes when we will again be open to the public, that event has been postponed. Please watch for a re-schedule date, we can’t wait to celebrate you!
Stimulus Check
With the uncertainty surrounding the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a person looks at their life and circumstances in a different way. We become grateful for what we have and often feel compelled to do something for others. Coming soon will be the stimulus money that we all will be receiving from the federal government. If you are in a financial position to do so, won’t you please consider sending a check to your favorite non-profit (hint, hint) or church. Since their doors are closed until further notice, these organizations will certainly be feeling the pinch financially. Thanks in advance for your consideration
Current Schedule
Please remember that Buckham West is not open to the public until the pandemic passes. There will be staff here from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday answering the phones and assisting callers with resources and questions that they have. Please do not hesitate to call us at 332-7357. Our website and Facebook page will also have updated information as needed.
Need some help?
If you are in need of resources during the next weeks or months, there are many places to look. But if you’re a senior or caregiver, I would highly suggest you start by calling the Senior LinkAge Line. The Senior LinkAge Line is Minnesota’s free statewide information and assistance service and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. You can reach them by calling 1-800-333-2433 or find them at mnaging.org/advisor/SLL.
Carla Pearson, LSW, a Senior and Caregiver Advocate for Three Rivers Community Action is another great resource for older adults in Rice County. Carla has a large array of services that she can provide, including completing applications for various programs and also in working with those living with memory loss. She can now be reached only by phone at 1-800-277-8418 x328.
Curbside Pickup Meal
The daily congregate meal program held in the Buckham West dining room has also experienced some changes. In order to reduce contact there will be no meal served in the dining room until further notice. But don’t worry, because you may order and pick up a meal instead! (This is not a home delivery) For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357.
Please note that due to changes in the food distribution model, there are many revisions on the April menu. You can view the revised menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.
Tax Prep and Defensive Driving
AARP Tax Aid program volunteers have canceled all tax appointments for this season. The tax preparers have every intention of finding another date to re-schedule these appointments. We have phone numbers and will call to re-schedule you when a new date has been set up.
AARP’s 4-Hour Defensive Driving Class for May 6 has also now been canceled. Once a new date is set we will call all those that are registered and get them re-enrolled.
Upcoming Trips
• No Jackpot Junction trip in May, check back later to see about a July trip.
• “Music Man” at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre Wednesday, July 1.