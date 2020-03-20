The coronavirus has completely taken over our lives in a way that we never expected only weeks ago. The Legislature took the difficult and unusual step of temporarily suspending floor sessions and committee activity, but we felt it was necessary in order to protect the health of the public, our staff and members.
We still have work that needs to be done — much of it related to emergency assistance for coronavirus — so when we reconvene will do so using the strict advice of health care experts in order to make sure everyone is safe. As a member of Senate leadership, I am in constant contact with the House and Governor’s office about how we will proceed. Official activity may be suspended, but I will not stop working for you.
The Legislature has already approved $200 million for hospitals, nursing homes, and long-term care facilities to help combat coronavirus. These are the people on the front lines, and we are making sure they have the resources to protect the public health.
We also approved $21 million to allow the Minnesota Department of Health monitor outbreaks and better coordinate our response.
The federal government is also on top of the issue. They are coordinating efforts to make sure hospitals have the equipment they need, like ventilators. The United States Congress also passed emergency coronavirus legislation that would provide for free coronavirus testing and related services and immediate paid sick time and paid leave for employees of small businesses.
Minnesotans should also be aware that we have plenty of resources to help if they have been impacted by this virus:
• Unemployment benefits will be expedited for workers impacted by the coronavirus.
• We are working on securing disaster assistance through the Small Business Administration to help impacted businessowners.
• Minnesota has granted a 30 day grace period for sales and use tax payments for businesses that were required to suspend operations.
• The IRS has extended tax payment deadlines for individuals and businesses to July 15.
• Most cable companies, cell phone carriers, and electric utilities have waived late fees and will not disconnect service for the time being. Check with your providers for their specific plans.
The House, the Senate, and Gov. Walz are working well together to navigate through these challenges. Everyone is making the best decisions they can with the information available to us at the time. Most of the time, we are on the same page.
However, Gov. Walz’s decision to unilaterally close bars, restaurants, and most other businesses here was troubling. These small businesses are the backbone of our economy; many of them have high overhead and thin margins and closing even for two weeks will be devastating – to the small business owners, to the thousands of hourly wage earners who keep them running, and to our economy. Even with emergency government assistance, the results will be bad. I hope he finds the first available opportunity to re-open these businesses.
I understand there is a lot of anxiousness and uncertainty right now. That’s understandable. But I am continuing to work for you, and I am confident that together we will get this under control sooner rather than later.
As always, if you have any questions or feedback, please reach out to me as usual at Sen.John.Jasinski@senate.mn or 651-296-0284.