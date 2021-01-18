Facebook. Twitter. Instagram. Zoom. Google. Email. Paper and pencil/pen. These are just some of the many tools we use to communicate. Each person probably has her or his favorites. You might notice in communicating with someone older or younger, her/his preferences for communicating are likely different from yours.
Let’s talk about how we name six of the generations living in the United States. The “greatest generation” starts with people born before 1928. This generation is credited with winning World War II. The “silent generation” includes people born between 1928 and 1945. Members of this generation became adults during the Korean War. Born between 1946 and 1964, “baby boomers” are known for being leaders in countercultural upheavals during the 1960’s; this group is now starting to retire.
Now in prime earning years, “Generation Xers” were born between 1965 and 1980. Many suffered setbacks in the recession from 2007 to 2009. Born between 1981 and 1996, “millennials” tend to be more diverse than people in previous generations. They are soon to surpass “baby boomers” as the largest group. “Generation Z” includes people born in 1997 and onward. They grew up with a digital connection to society. Trends in this group include more time spent alone; and higher rates of depression and anxiety. (This information comes from LivingFacts.org, a fascinating website with a lot of information about various generations.)
You might be wondering how this information relates to communication with other people. This is important if we want to communicate effectively with someone in a different generation. It is also important when someone from a different generation, like a daughter or a grandson or an older uncle, communicates with us. This interesting survey result might shed some light on the issue. Phone calls “were the norm until millennials dubbed them ‘an invasion of privacy.’” How can that help us in our communication and relationships with millennials?
When we know what people prefer and find most comfortable, we can use those tools to strengthen our relationships. Calling a millennial on the phone might seem more personal to a baby boomer but could actually feel offensive.
What else is known about communication preferences? LivingFacts.org has a lot of information. Take texting for example. Survey results show that the median number of texts in the last 24 hours varies by generation: 20 for millennials, 12 for Gen Xers, 5 for baby boomers and 0 for the sSilent generation. For teenagers, the number was a whopping 50!
How important to you is your phone? The survey looked at people’s tendency to sleep with their phones. For the silent generation it is 20%; for baby boomers it is 50%; 68% for Gen Xers; and 83% of millennials sleep with their phones.
Next time you communicate with a generation different from your own, think about how your communication can best support that relationship. It could be a small investment in an important relationship.