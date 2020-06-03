Motivation for this article occurred about a month ago after reading the letters to the editor of two local women involved in an exchange of opinions. It was civil but if love — tough love at best. It has been on my mind for some time before that as I read the comments coming from the White House which are far from lovely — in fact self love at best!
Special motivation came from an article in Progressive Magazine titled "Prepare for the Upcoming Civil War." If it's war, its a a war of words. I think it would become the second Civil War said a Trump backer. Commenting on the possibility of Trump being removed from office by impeachment he/she said ,"It would cause physical violence in the country we haven't seen since the first Civil War. In my book that title is an oxymoron, by the way.
Another Trump backer at the same rally cited "my magnum" as his reason for believing that Trump will not be removed. For those of you noting that these are not Trump himself, hear him comment on Fox News, "If the Democrats are successful in removing the president from office (which will never be) it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this nation from which our country will never heal."
The New Yorker staff writer Jelani Cobb shares my concern commenting, "[It] was a breathtakingly irresponsible and foolish comment that could reasonably provoke violence among his most devout followers." He continues, "And if that is not enough to overcome his historic unpopularity, he may proclaim the result fraudulent and urge his supporters to nullify it, guns in hand."
So when and how do I get to encouraging you to reach out in love? Let me take you back to a favorite book we read to our children to encourage them to react, yes in love, when faced with differences of opinion with others. The book is "How Joe the Bear and Sam the Mouse got Together." After an extensive series of ways they differed, as example — they couldn't live together for Sam liked a big house and Joe liked a little house. Nor could they play ball together as Joe liked football and Sam liked baseball. Finally they decided that every afternoon at 3 o'clock they would eat ice cream together. Oh, by the way, one ate vanilla and the other chocolate.
Election time is soon upon us. May I encourage as you evaluate candidates you might vote for from the president to city council or county board you consider which would help pull us together. Which would encourage us to reach out in love.
It reminds me of a song we used with our children to encourage them to develop exactly that kind of lifestyle.
It goes, "Love, love, love, that's what it's all about. 'Cause God loves us we love each other, mother father, sister brother, everybody sing and shout 'Cause that's what it's all about.'" Is it too much of a stretch to encourage each one of you to sing Republican, Democrat, liberal, conservative love, love, love, everybody sing and shout 'Cause that's what it's all about?!
Yes, sing it, shout it, vote it!!!