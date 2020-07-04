In this summer, like none other with COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, I’m missing our annual youth trip this year.
A bright spot is the great memories from years ago. Back in 2010, several youth had suggested we go rock climbing as part of our mission trip. I don’t know what they were imagining but I figured that since we would be so close to Duluth, we ought to climb outside rather than in an inside controlled environment. A wonderful climbing company was secured who met us at a parking lot near Duluth.
The first thing we did was to engage in a trust exercise. It was amazing how hard it was to stand in the center of the tightly gathered group and let yourself fall and be caught. For sure, for some, it was easier than for others.
Next we were put on harnesses and helmets. We learned about carabiners and how to rappel and other techniques, but what sticks with me was belaying. That is, to use a technique using friction on the ropes so that the climber won’t fall very far. The belayer gives enough rope but not too much rope so that the climber can climb but if they fall, there isn’t much rope to fall far. The belayers role is crucial to the climber’s safety.
I remember climbing on that rock face, using tiny little ledges and cracks in the rocks for finger holds and placing all my trust in a 13 year-old. At one point I lost my grip and sure enough, I was hanging there by a rope. My belayer had it right and I didn’t fall far.
Day-by-day we are called to place our trust in the great belayer, in God. Our God has got us. We can try to grab at things like financial security or human pleasures and imagine that will some how be enough. But we can’t grab on to the one who already has us in his grip. Instead, can we trust and let go?
When God sent his only Son to the cross for our sake, our belovedness to God was made obvious. It is certain, God cares so deeply for each of us. Our God has us at every step and every slip along the way, always ready to save and forgive.