It’s official now. Last week I had my survivorship appointment — officially declaring that I’m cancer-free.
I’ve also been told by some that I’m not to have any more of these surgeries — for the sake of our nation. My first surgery, after all my chemotherapy and radiation treatments, was on March 12, 2020, one of the last surgeries before we had the COVID-19 pandemic which shut down our nation, and placed out state in a peacetime state of emergency.
A few days after my last surgery on May 21, we had the death George Floyd. Everyone with a conscience was appalled at the video showing a Minneapolis police officer using excessive force against this African-American man he pinned to the ground for eight minutes. The calloused policeman ignored the pleas of George Floyd and the concerned bystanders and refused to let up. What kind of hardened conscience does this to a man?
For the next few days our state and nation, especially Minneapolis and St. Paul, were thrown into an environment of protests and chaos. It’s outrageous what happened to George Floyd, when those given the responsibility and authority to protect us misuse this authority. No one with such a calloused heart like this should ever be given this kind of authority.
And, it was also appalling to watch the vandalizing and looting, the destruction of businesses and violence. This took place within two blocks of the hospital I was in.
So, why as a Christian pastor am I writing about this today? First to point out the pain and ugliness of sin. Satan comes to kill, steal and destroy (John 10:10). The Bible also says, “…sin, when it is full-grown brings forth death.” (James 1:15) Sin left unchecked, brings chaos and death. That’s true individually, and it’s true for a society.
That’s why God established parental and government authority, and gave us the Ten Commandments, to protect us and to discipline those who disobey. We have seen firsthand that when humans beings are unrestrained, they are capable of horrendous evil.
Secondly, to share with you that we can make a difference.
In an article written on May 31, 2020 Bob Russell states five things we as Christians can do to help in such a time as this:
1. We can pray. God can and will intercede if we humble ourselves and turn away from our sings. “Nothing is impossible with God!” If a virus, so small we cannot see it, can shut down the world in two months, almighty God can bring our nation to its knees in a second and initiate a spiritual awakening. Jesus Christ can save us from our sins and transform our hearts. We can pray.
2. We can reemphasize the importance of the church and the Christian faith. During this pandemic many governors declared the church nonessential. Frankly, the casual response of many church leaders left the impression it doesn’t matter much to us either. But the church does matter a lot!
Harvard Business School Professor Clayton Christensen once relayed a conversation he had with a Chinese Marxist economist who provided his analysis on America. He concluded that American have no idea how critical religion is to the function of democracy. He told Christensen, “The reason your democracy works is not because the government was designed to oversee what everyone does. Rather, democracy works because most people voluntarily obey the law.”
He added, “In the past, most Americans attended a church or synagogue where they were taught that they are answerable not just to society but to God. As religion loses its influence, you can’t hire enough police.”
3. We can refuse to get sucked into the cycle of hatred. There’s an old saying, “You become what you hate.” So often the people’s reaction to hatred is additional hatred. People who despise intolerance become intolerant. People who say they detest violence become violent. People who despise racism become racist. “But if you bite and devour one another, beware lest you be consumed by one another.” We can refuse to be a part of this cycle of hatred.
4. We can do our best to empathize with those who hurt. One of my greatest blessings of this past year and my battle with cancer is that now I can truly empathize with others who are going through these treatments and surgeries. The prophet Ezekiel said, “I saw where they sat.” (Ezekiel 3:15) Our nation has come a long way. Yet there are still those in our culture who are racist and have arrogant, condescending spirits.
Let’s do our best to understand what it’s like to live in the knowledge that there’s a segment of society, including a few problem policeman, that judge us because of the color of our skin. We would be inclined to interpret every encounter in the light of this awareness. Let us sit where they sit.
I thank God that we have a Savior, Jesus Christ, who understands all our pains and struggles because He has been there Himself.
5. We can go out of our way to practice love and forgiveness. Let’s go out of our way to express love to those who are different than us. If we have been victimized, let us follow our Savior Jesus Christ who did as He taught, “Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you.” (Luke 6:27)
One of the finest examples of this spirit I’ve ever witnessed was demonstrated last year by Brandt Jean, an African-American who was just 18 years old. Brandt forgave the policewoman who accidentally shot and killed his brother, who was his hero. The police officer though she was going into her own apartment, but she was one floor off. She concluded the man the apartment was an intruder and shot and killed him. Brandt Jean used his impact statement to tell the policewoman, despite what she took from hist family, he forgives her and wants the best for her.
Then he told her his main desire wasn’t to go to jail, but to “Giver her life to Christ.” Then he said to the judge, “I don’t know if this is possible, but can I give her a hug, please?” As the two embraced in tears, the courtroom was mostly silent except for the sound of sobbing.
What can heal this nation so divided right now? A new law? Or a new training procedure? I doubt any of these will work. But if we humble ourselves and turn to Jesus the Savior and His example and teachings, then God can heal our land.
“Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” (Romans 12:21)