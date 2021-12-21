My youngest brother was a hellion. But every December, powerful imaginings of Christmas treasures took hold of him, precipitating a remarkable reformation—calculated to make Santa forget his misdeeds of January through November.
Something similar is happening in our political class—particularly among office-holders who’ve dedicated the 17 months since George Floyd’s murder to “reimagining” policing and public safety issues. All that reimagination has brought us the defund-the-police movement and bail-and prosecution-reforms fueling a crime wave that has the whole country rattled. November’s election results and follow-up polling make clear that reimaginers who hope to hold onto office better reverse course. Fast.
Many are getting the message. Consider prominent reimaginer, San Francisco mayor London Breed, who in recent days has taken to the podium—and taken up schoolyard potty-mouth language—to convince voters how fervently she supports cracking down on random violence, public drug-abuse, and smash-and-grab looting. She’s likely even more eager for constituents to forget that she and the other reimaginers wrote the script for the mayhem “that has destroyed [her] city.” And Los Angeles and Chicago and Portland and Baltimore and Detroit. And Minneapolis and St. Paul. It’ll be tempting simply to draw the curtain on this drama once the reimaginers, like Breed, complete their election-eve conversions. No harm done, right? Wrong. There’s a terrible cost to the reimaginers’ heads-in-the-clouds public policy.
Most important, it costs lives. FBI statistics show a 29% increase in murders from 2019 to 2020—a six-decade record tragically being eclipsed in 2021. Of the 21,570 homicides recorded in 2020, at least 8600 were Black lives that mattered. (According to a Newsweek report from May 25, 2021, police were involved in 229 of those killings.)
The murder rate is largely a problem of urban areas, where the defund-the-police movement gained traction despite scant support among the populations hardest hit by crime. In the immediate aftermath of 2020 rioting, Gallup pollsters found that 81% of Blacks wanted to maintain or increase policing levels. Similarly, a Pew Research poll of October 2021 measured Black support for defunding at only 23%.
Even satirists know that the defund movement has hit the skids. On December 17, The Babylon Bee proclaimed, “Defunding Police Leads to Increased Funding of Police.” Satire, perhaps, but absolutely true from Minneapolis and St. Paul to bucolic Burlington, Vermont. Unfortunately, the abrupt reversal of course won’t put things right any time soon. In a December 18 Newsweek interview, National Police Foundation president Jim Burke points to “widespread” problems with police morale, retention, and recruitment, concerns which are mounting as “organized retail smash-and-grab robberies” increase.
Sadly, the crime problem has moved beyond the urban centers, arriving at a suburb near you: flash-mob robberies in Burnsville and Maplewood, carjackings in St. Louis Park and Edina. Earlier this month, CEOs of twenty large retailers—Target, CVS, Best Buy, Home Depot, among them--appealed to Congress for help. Many of those same retail powerhouses are arranging for stepped-up private security, the cost of which will be passed along to us customers. Small businesses can’t afford private security details. Already on the ropes after COVID-related shutdowns, they’re left to rely on any police we manage to keep on the job.
With wads of money, we may eventually repair the damage done to policing by the reimaginers. But that leaves problems of reinvigorating prosecution. Reimaginative prosecutors like Larry Krasner of Philadelphia, Kim Foxx of Chicago, and George Gascon of Los Angeles attack crime with hocus-pocus: A city can’t have a crime rate if no behavior is illegal.
Bureaucrats are prone to reimagining, too. Tonya Honsey of the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission envisions a world in which felons are not “retraumatized” when they’re sent to prison. She’s leading Governor Walz’s effort to keep judges’ sentencing decisions from taking into account crimes committed while felons are on probation or parole. Be prepared for lots of London Breed-style conversions as 2022 elections draw near. Hold the reimaginers responsible for what they have wrought. Our quality of life depends on it.