Buckham West, along with Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services (SMRLS), a nonprofit organization and provider of justice to low income people, have partnered to bridge the digital divide for senior citizens in Rice County. This partnership resulted in the placement of a “legal kiosk” being installed at Buckham West (formerly the Faribault Senior Center) giving area senior citizens access to free legal services in a local and private setting.
The Minnesota Legal Services Coalition, of which SMRLS is a part, has received $3.5 million in Federal CARES Act funding from the State of Minnesota to create Reach Justice Minnesota. Reach Justice Minnesota is a series of initiatives that leverage technology and emergency staffing to help protect Minnesotans’ basic rights in the face of an emergency and disaster. One of the Reach Justice Minnesota initiatives is to create more than 250 Legal Kiosks statewide expanding access to free legal services for vulnerable populations.
The Buckham West kiosk is a Model B Legal Kiosk which serves as a virtual link to attorneys at SMRLS. Applicants and/or clients can utilize the kiosk’s computer, monitor, camera and printer for tasks such as intake, accessing legal resources and virtual meetings with a SMRLS attorney. Model B kiosks are placed in locations with the ability to create a confidential space while the kiosk is in use.
Buckham West has created an opportunity for Rice County senior citizens to access the kiosk by appointment only. Please call 332-7357 to schedule a time to discuss your legal question or search for legal resources on the fourth Tuesday of each month. As the program evolves, times and days can be added. For a list of other publicly accessible kiosks, visit legalkiosk.org/locations.
Quality clothing, low prices
A great thing about Fashions on Central, the Buckham West’s gently used clothing store, is the quality of clothing and accessories that we have. Our donations are so plentiful that we can pick out the best of the best for our sales floor. Plus our prices are so low that you can buy several new items. Remember that all proceeds stay right here in Faribault supporting the Buckham West. Fashions on Central is located at 325 Central Ave. next to the Paradise Theater.
Cards and games
Starting this week, May 10-14, Buckham West will be adding our cards and games back into our programming schedule! Start time for all games is 1 p.m. This is a Buckham West members-only activity.
• Mahjongg- Mondays
• 500- Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
• Bridge- Mondays and Fridays (sign up in advance by calling 332-7357)
Please bring a mask as they will be required at this time. Also, at this time no food will be allowed to be eaten at the table while games are being played.
Services available
Buckham West continues to add services back into its schedule with monthly, professional consultation opportunities for Faribault’s older adults. Please call for appointments.
• On the first Tuesday of each month will be an opportunity for you to talk to a representative from Neighbors Helping Neighbors. NHN is a regional non-profit organization that offers services like home repairs, yard work, housework, transportation and more to Faribault’s older residents.
• On the second Tuesday of each month Buckham West hosts a trained health insurance counselor to assist individuals with any health insurance and Medicare questions.
• Southern MN Regional Legal Services (SMRLS) will be available for a virtual meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month to discuss and begin the intake process on various civil legal situations that you might have. In order to meet with a SMRLS staff member you must be a low-income senior or person with disability and live in the SMRLS service area.
Reminders:
• Our coffee shop is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Curbside Pickup Meal- For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the latest menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.