To the editor:
As I am continuing to watch the impeachment proceedings of President Trump "in the second day." I am wondering if the president will be found guilty of all the corruption and self-greed he has created from day one, "Inauguration Day."
It is surprising to me of all the infractions he has done "13 or more investigations" put on hold until he leaves his office because a sitting President cannot be brought up on charges while in office.
Now the Democrats believe they can go forward because the president has overstepped the boundaries again. This time the President has been charged with BRIBERY to enhance his private and political ambitions.
Being a private Citizen anyone else would be put on trial for bribery and other infractions of our Constitution.
I am very disappointed with the Republicans that are backing the President and not "wavering" that he has done nothing wrong. I do wonder about the Republican Party going forward after strongly backing him.
For whatever reason just yesterday I received a letter from Melania Trump! It was a letter requesting a donation to the Trump re-election campaign. I was very surprised by this letter because I was never a republican and never voted republican in all these years.
My last question is, if President Trump is not removed from office what will he do in the next year before the election is held in 2020? To further endanger all of U.S.
Dan Sheady
Faribault