Our state’s election system has been labeled the “weakest in the nation” in a July report by The Center for the American Experiment.
The Minnesota think tank conducted a research project of the state’s election system, after a “‘Thinking Minnesota’ survey found 69% of Minnesotans favor a photo ID requirement at the polls” and “one-third of respondents lacked confidence in the integrity of Minnesota elections.”
CAE partnered with Minnesota Voters Alliance to dig deeper into election integrity problems. The report identified the most obvious weakness as the verification process for election-day registrants.
CAE President, John Hinderaker explained, “People who register to vote on Election Day are treated differently from those who register in advance”. Those registering before Election Day, must undergo a verification process before their vote is counted. Those registering on Election Day are allowed to vote and their vote is counted without undergoing the same verification process. That group of unverified election-day registrants amounted to 353,179 statewide voters in the 2016 general election, and 259,742 in the 2020 general election.
To research potential fraud regarding election-day registration, CAE mailed postal verification cards to half of Minneapolis’ same-day registrants in the 2020 General Election. Eight percent, or 887 postcards of the 11,857 sent, were returned as undeliverable. Based on this sample, Minnesotans could assume that more than 20,000 voters statewide gamed our election system. This is concerning if these voters remain unchallenged and stay on a dirty voter list to do this again. But no one knows, as Secretary of State Steve Simon has refused to share challenged voter lists for election-day registrants - even though he has the authority to do so.
All but three of the 20 states with election-day registration use provisional ballots to allow officials to verify voter eligibility after the election, before results are canvassed. If eligibility is verified, states count the ballot and include in vote total. Of the three states without provisional ballot procedures, Idaho has a photo ID requirement for all voters; New Hampshire takes photos of new voters and they sign an affidavit. Regrettably, Minnesota does not utilize provisional ballots, does not require photo IDs to vote, and does not take photos of new voters.
Secretary of State Simon’s remarks do not provide hope for improving our election system. He labeled the 2020 election a” tremendous success” and challenged differing views as “foolish and irresponsible” and “unworthy of attention.” Without legislative approval, Simon removed witness requirements for 2020 absentee ballots, and extended collection period for receiving them beyond election day. Fortunately, a court ruling stopped Simon from accepting late ballots, but the witness verification was not restored.
Minnesotans deserve to know there is a fair and honest election process in place that does not favor same day unverifiable registrants or encourage fraudulent voting. Voters need reassurance that identified weaknesses in election laws will be remedied to restore trust and fairness in the voting process.