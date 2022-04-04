In my last column I provided information about adding flowering plants to your turf grass to make a bee lawn. That article mostly focused on why you might want a flowering bee lawn as well as the preliminary steps such as selecting species and choosing a site.
Now I will discuss some tips for establishing a flowering bee lawn and maintaining it once it’s established.
The best time to seed a bee lawn (and a good time to seed lawns, in general) is in the late fall. Spring seeding is the second-best option.
For a spring-seeded bee lawn in Minnesota, seed is planted after the risk of frost is over. Unlike dormant seeding, the site will need to be watered regularly after planting. Because spring is upon us, I am going to focus on spring seeding here.
This method of seeding is similar whether you are overseeding or renovating an area. When using a bee lawn seed mixture, the recommended rate is usually around 4-5 pounds of seed per 1,000 square feet. I’ll remind you that there are pre-mixed seed blends available for bee lawns. Per 1,000 square feet, we recommend a seeding rate of: fine fescue: 4 lbs; Dutch white clover: 1.1 oz; creeping thyme: 0.16 oz; self-heal: 1.2 oz.
After spreading, lightly rake the seed into the soil. Most of the seed should be lightly covered. If a soil test shows a nutrient deficiency, you may benefit from using a starter fertilizer for spring establishment. Keep off the area just like you would for any new lawn planting.
For spring establishment, lightly water two to three times per day for a few weeks to keep the ground consistently moist. Once you see new seedlings, you can gradually cut back on watering. After the first season, very little supplemental watering should be needed.
Once the newly seeded bee lawn is 5 or 6 inches tall, you can mow for the first time. Be sure to only mow the top one-third of the lawn height. After that, mowing an established bee lawn is like mowing a regular lawn, with a few differences.
Mowing should be done at a higher height, so adjust your mower to at least 3 inches or more. You should mow less frequently in general, about every 2 to 3 weeks depending on the time of the year and it is best to hold off on mowing when bee lawn flowers are in full bloom to allow pollinators time to forage.
After seeding and getting through the first season, you may wonder if your planting is a success. Realize that your bee lawn may take some time to become fully established.
In the first year, you should see mostly turf grass with some foliage from the flower plants and maybe a few white clover flowers. But by the second year, there should be even more white clover flowers, along with self-heal and creeping thyme flowers. Then the bees and other pollinators should follow.