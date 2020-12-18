There is certainly a measure of disappointment in the process by which the governor’s office is making decisions to “pause” many of our local businesses. From my perspective the need for “emergency executive authority” has long passed and our constitutional process around these decisions must be re-established.
It is not a matter of what the decisions hold but how decisions that affect us are made. One person, choosing their own information resources who then decides unilaterally on policies and mandates that affect the citizens in our free society is a travesty and an abuse of Minnesota’s highest office.
Let me emphasize that the process is the concern. Our voices by proxy of our legislators have been silenced. The inclusionary design of our government has been circumvented and governmental mandates — however well intended — are being thrust upon many of our businesses. Citizens who have had no representation in the decision-making process of our government are being hurt economically and emotionally by one branch of our government. Again — it’s not the content of the mandates, it’s the unilateral process of making them that is most concerning.
I have held this position consistently for more than 20 years regarding both local and state governmental affairs regardless of which political party or individual holds the executive branch. Our democracy depends on preserving the system as a whole. As Chamber president and as a free American citizen, I’ll always support it.
We have stated clearly that the pandemic is real and we have consistently advocated for safety and have even distributed thousands of masks and hundreds of gallons of sanitizer. We do indeed take it seriously and make sure that any new information, orders and program information is shared quickly and broadly so businesses can work to comply and to understand changing requirements.
Here’s a summary of the latest executive orders from Dec. 16, 2020.
Regarding EO-103:
• By Jan. 18, governor’s goal is to get K-5 back to in-person learning. State will purchase PPE for schools, teachers, etc.
• Indoor gatherings discouraged. However up to two families and 10 people inside allowed: 3 families and 15 people outside.
• Gyms – 25% up to 100 people; masks must be worn all times. 12-foot social distancing; fitness classes closed until Jan. 4. Will re-evaluate at that time.
• Youth sports resume practices on Jan. 4. Additional guidance coming for private/public facilities.
• Outdoor venues open at 25% capacity, up to 100 people.
• Indoor entertainment remains closed through Jan. 11.
• Bars, restaurants, breweries remain closed through Jan. 11.
• Outdoor dining allowed at 50% capacity, up to 100 people, seated only, only 4 per party/table. 50% of the walls must remain open for airflow. Food trucks are fine but people must sit down to eat.
For more information and resources, visit faribaultmn.org/2020/05/01/covid-19-resources