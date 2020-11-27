The United States Supreme Court was formed in the minds of our founding fathers as they felt the newly emerging country would need a “judicial tribunal that would bring a sense of finality and uniformity to American law,” per Timothy S, Huebner, history professor at Rhodes College. Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the nation’s highest bench is a shining example of this process in action.
The U.S. Supreme Court today is ensconced in the “marble palace” adjacent to the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., — a far cry from the circuit court riding of the early days of the federal court system. The eight sitting presidentially appointed judges are largely from Ivy League schools with the exception of Barrett. The ninth justice hails from the Midwest and the Notre Dame Law School and is a refreshing counterpoint to the elite culture that envelops our nation’s capital. Her impeccable credentials as a law scholar are supported by her strong faith and distinctive role of wife and mother to seven children. Unquestionably, her faith is the rock that supports this life.
The court’s constitutional polarity, which sprouted in the 1980s during the Robert Bork failed confirmation, has become the arena for all judicial appointments. Two definitions have become part of the judicial appointment lexicon: “living constitution” with its definition that “law possesses the power to bring about transformative change”, stemming from Justice William Brennan Jr. and his predecessors of the New Deal era and “original intent” — meaning what the framers of the U.S. Constitution intended.
For “originalists,” truth is not a concept to be trivialized or manipulated to fit a passing whim or agenda of a political entity. President Reagan cogently articulated constitutional jurisprudence during his presidency and the phrase “original intent” has stuck. Barrett’s confirmation was not insulated from this ideological fight. After ninety years of the court bending interpretation of the U.S. Constitution to the liberal paradigm, the court’s balance is believed to have shifted back to the framers’ intent with Barrett’s confirmation.
What do we have to look forward to? Likely the court’s emphasis will shift to interpreting the U.S. Constitution’s intent of respecting states’ rights, which is the basis of limiting federal power. The “thin line” between U.S. Constitutional history and U.S. Supreme Court history may surface with a challenge to Roe v Wade, but this landmark 1973 decision has other larger constitutional questions behind it. Roe v Wade is according to Huebner more about “the expansion of rights beyond those specifically enumerated in the Bill of Rights,” and secondarily about the right to abortion.
Barrett skillfully navigated through this part of her questioning by the Senate Judiciary Committee with answers that lent fidelity to the Constitution itself, not to a personal agenda.
Supreme Court justices are a part of the world of politics, but not of it. Amy Coney Barrett is a pivot to the next century of court decisions that will shape our national landscape. She will be fascinating to watch as the decades unfold.