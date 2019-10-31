To the editor:
On Nov. 5, you have the opportunity to help Faribault’s high school students and strengthen our community as a whole.
While the dollar amount of this particular levy increases all of our taxes, it has the potential to make an enormous impact on our high school students and the community at large. The first measure for a seven-period day, will help put Faribault High School on par with other institutions throughout the state. The second measure for additional student support through staffing, programming and transportation, will help improve accessibility to educational opportunities for all students.
South Central College has long been a partner with Faribault High School in providing students with opportunities to receive college credit and get started on a career pathway while still in high school. As Faribault’s comprehensive community and technical college, SCC prepares students for rewarding careers or to transfer to a four-year institution to pursue their bachelor’s degree. The fact that SCC is part of the Minnesota State system of colleges and universities makes this transition from high school to college, from college to work, or from college to one of our seven state universities, a smooth process. Some students even earn college credit at SCC while in high school and then transfer directly to a Minnesota State four-year university, such as Metro State or Minnesota State University, Mankato, with many of their prerequisite courses and general education requirements already satisfied.
The levy will advance these and other cooperative efforts with Faribault High School and provide students with more options to pursue their college and career goals. This will benefit not only the students, but our community’s employers by providing the educated workforce they so desperately need. And with successful citizens and businesses comes a vibrant community.
Please show your support for our high school students, businesses and the community by voting Yes on both Operating Levy questions on Nov. 5.
Dr. Annette Parker
President, South Central College