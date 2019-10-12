It seems many people are concerned about the city of Faribault. People discuss the businesses, the road improvements, the potential developments, festivals and opportunities. Are you worried about the future of the city?
The apostle Paul was concerned about the city of Rome. In his letter to the Romans, Paul wrote, “ I am obligated both to Greeks and non-Greeks, both to the wise and the foolish. That is why I am so eager to preach the Gospel also to you who are in Rome.” (Romans 1:14-15 NIV).
The apostle Paul wrote that he feels an obligation, or a pressing duty to everyone in Rome. It didn’t matter if the people were wise or foolish, religious, or non-religious; he felt an obligation to them. His had a responsibility to preach the Gospel.
Paul felt this obligation because he knew something that we often forget. He knew that while things like festivals, economic development, and financial opportunities are important, they are secondary. Financial opportunities come and go; they rise and fall with the economy. Buildings are beautiful and have a purpose, but ultimately they can fall to storms or fire, or vacancy. Festivals offer temporary happiness and a short time to forget about the worries of the day, but they only last a short time. Paul was concerned about the city of Rome but not for the temporary condition. Paul was worried about the eternal state of the people of Rome.
Paul knew that the real key to a cities success rested in the spiritual condition of the city. Paul went on to write that he was “…not ashamed of the gospel, because it is the power of God that brings salvation to everyone who believes...” (Romans 1:16 NIV).
The Gospel is the power of God that brings salvation. The same power of God that spoke the universe into existence. It is the power that freed the Israelites from slavery.
It is the power that can free our community.
God demonstrated His power when Jesus Christ was born of a virgin, became man and lived a sinless life, yet was crucified for our sins. The power of God raised Jesus
from the dead three days later. Paul says he is not ashamed to talk about the Gospel
because the Gospel offers real transformation from life to death.
We should all be concerned about the condition of our city. We should be worried
about the buildings and financial opportunities and economic conditions, but most of
all we should be concerned about the Gospel in our city.
One day everyone in our city will be judged for their sins. The Gospel ...” brings
salvation for everyone who believes...” (Romans 1:17 NIV).
Be concerned about our city, and pray. Pray for the preaching of the Gospel. Pray that
God, by His power, will transform the people of this city. Unless the people in our town
receive the Gospel, all those other things will not matter.