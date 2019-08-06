Elder Care and Vulnerable Adult Protection Act of 2019
In May of this year, the Minnesota Senate passed legislation designed to protect elderly and vulnerable Minnesotans and to provide a framework for the licensure of assisted living facilities. The new law is designed, in part, to create clear standards for staffing, training, admission and discharge criteria, with special attention for dementia care. Additional components address a new consumer bill of rights and the funding for implementation.
Now that the bill has been signed into law, what will it mean for your care and the care of your loved ones? Join us on Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. when Sen. John Jasinski will be at Buckham West giving us some background on the passage of this law and the processes that will take place as it is enacted in facilities across the state.
This is a free public program; please pre-register by calling 332-7357.
Summer hours
Once again Buckham West will be offering summer tours, highlighting local places of interest right in our own backyard. The next tour of the summer is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 9 a.m. when we tour Shattuck-St. Mary’s School.
Our guided tour of the Shattuck-St. Mary’s campus will be led by Father Henry Doyle. The campus is known for its beautiful stone masonry buildings and works by prominent American architects including Clarence Johnston.
There is no fee for this members-only tour; pre-registration is required by calling Buckham West at 332-7357. Transportation on your own; meet at the tour site with details given upon registration.
Successful night
Thank you to everyone who joined us for this year’s Night to Unite. It was the sixth year that the Buckham Center tenants joined hands to offer this community wide event. Throughout the complex we saw our neighbors young and old take part in the night’s activities. We had music, food, children’s activities and visits from the public officials and public safety staff of our city and county. We appreciate everyone who participated in this community activity.
Medicare Basics
If you are turning 65 or going on Medicare soon, here is an opportunity for you to get the information you need. “Medicare Basics” will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Buckham West.
The workshop will cover the parts of Medicare — hospital, medical and drug options including original/traditional Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare advantage plans, Part D prescription drug coverage and preventive benefits.
Instructor Chad Wojchik is a certified state health insurance program counselor and specialist with the Senior LinkAge Line. This is a free event, open to the public. There is a minimum of 10 participants for this class to be held, so sign up is necessary by calling 332-7357.
Welcome to Cannon Valley Elder Collegium
After taking a summer break, the Cannon Valley Elder Collegium (CVEC) will once again be offering life-long learning opportunities for individuals over age 55 in Faribault and Northfield. A schedule of the fall term 2019 classes is available on the CVEC website with registration open now through Aug. 19. Class information and all registrations are done on their website at
.
We will also have the registration form available for pickup at Buckham West.
Reminders
Cleaning out your closet? Why not donate your gently used clothing and accessories to Fashions on Central? By doing so, you will be supporting Buckham West. Drop off your donations between 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.
“Outsmart the Scammers” is 10-11 a.m. Aug. 8.
Carla Pearson, licensed social worker, a senior and caregiver advocate for Three Rivers Community Action, will be here on Thursday, Aug. 8. Call for an appointment.
On Thursday, Aug 15, local pharmacist Bill Boyes will be available by appointment for a free medication check-up.
Buckham West Board of Director’s meeting is 8:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
Please note that the Thursday Afternoon Bunco Club will be taking a break for the rest of the summer. The group will begin meeting again on Sept. 12.
Upcoming trips
Mystery Tour day trip on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 7:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m. Lots of activity, touring and food, all for $149. Motorcoach transportation included.
Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 29. $40 includes motor coach transportation and admission to the fair.
Prairie’s Edge Casino on Tuesday, and Wednesday, Sept. 10–11. Depart at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, return by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Cost is $80 based on double occupancy, single rate available. Casino puts $50 on players card, plus other drawings and awards to be determined. Motorcoach transportation and hotel accommodations included. Flyer is available.
“Looney Lutherans” on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 10:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. at the Ames Center, Burnsville. New musical comedy for the young at heart. $69 includes Old Country Buffet lunch, performance and motorcoach transportation.
Door County trip on Oct. 21–24. New brochures are available. Includes three nights at Rowley’s Bay, ferry to Washington Island, an excursion boat outing on the bay side of Lake Michigan and great meals.
Brochures now available: Hostfest Sept. 25–27, Branson on Nov. 7–11, and Nashville on Nov. 14–19.