One of the common complaints about the criminal justice system is that sentences imposed are not long enough or that too many people wind up on probation. In order to understand criminal sentencing in Minnesota it is necessary to first understand the Minnesota sentencing guidelines.
Minnesota created a Sentencing Guidelines Commission and in 1980 the first set of guidelines went into effect. The Guidelines Commission meets regularly and is composed of practitioners, legislators, judges, law enforcement and other parties interested in the criminal justice system.
The Guidelines Commission has created a sentencing grid with two axes. On one side there is offense severity, most offenses are ranked from level 1 to level 11. Level 11 is the most severe, and includes second-degree murder and drive by shootings, Level 1 includes fleeing police in a motor vehicle.
The second axis is the criminal history score which ranges from 0 to 6. Each prior conviction will be scored at half a point up to 2 points depending on the severity level of the prior offense. For example a level 1 or 2 offense adds half a point to a criminal history score, a level 9-11 offense counts for two points. The more criminal history points the higher the potential sentence.
Once the court determines the criminal history score and the offense level, the court can determine the appropriate sentence under the guidelines. For example, a residential burglary, where no one is in the home is a level 3 offense. If the person has a criminal history score of 3, the presumptive sentence would be 33 months, with a range of 29-39 months.
The range is where the court could sentence without determining that a departure would be warranted. Most criminal sentences are expected to be within the guidelines range, and the court is required to find substantial reasons to go higher or lower than the guidelines range.
What most people find surprising is that most felony offenses, including some felony assaults do not require a prison sentence and instead the presumptive sentence is probation. For most low-level felonies, the guidelines sentence would not require prison until the defendant has 6 or more criminal history points. Others would require at least 4 criminal history points. Even offense levels 5-7 would require 3 criminal history points before the defendant would be facing a presumptive prison sentence.
The guidelines were intended to resolve a concern that judges were unfair in sentencing defendants, that some sentences were too harsh and others too lenient. The Legislature created the guidelines and the commission to have greater consistency in sentencing. Part of the guidelines describes what factors may or may not be used in determining whether a departure is warranted.
The court can depart upwards to create a harsher sentence, or downwards to be more lenient. Depending on the defendant and the offense determine whether or not the prison sentence should be stayed, and the defendant placed on probation when the guidelines would recommend prison, or if the defendant should go to prison when the guidelines would recommend a sentence of probation.
In the 29 years I have been practicing, the guidelines have changed a great deal. For several years the guidelines were made progressively harsher as the commission and the Legislature sought to respond to societal requests to promote accountability and incarceration.
In recent years the guidelines have reduced penalties for drug cases, as the Legislature and the commission sought to encourage treatment courts and drug treatment programs to reduce the costs of incarceration. On the other hand, the Legislature and the commission have made sentences for sex offenses much harsher than they were at the creation of the guidelines. Confusingly, there are now three sets of guideline charts, one for drug offenses, one for sex offenses, and one for all other offenses.
The guidelines have a tremendous effect on sentencing. It is important to remember that prison is not always an option for the court or prosecution, even for many felony cases, and that in some cases the guidelines sentence of prison may not be imposed if the court determines that there are reasons to choose probation for that defendant.