At HOPE Center, we are fortunate to work with interns who support our ongoing efforts related to relationship violence here in Rice County. I thought it would be interesting to introduce you to one of them.
Ivy Tong is a senior at St. Olaf College majoring in social work. A native of Beijing, Ivy is serving as a HOPE Center intern this fall and has worked in every aspect of our organization.
Ivy notes that her parents have been incredibly supportive of her educational goals including her coming to the U.S. by herself when she was 14 to attend high school.
When it came time for college, Ivy had three definite priorities: to go to a small, liberal-arts school; to study nursing; and to experience cold winters with lots of snow. She ended up with two out of three as she became attracted to social work as a career.
Interestingly, Ivy notes that social work is not an academic discipline or vocation in China. However, she was drawn to the concept of helping people one-on-one as well as to undertaking advocacy on a more macro level. She uses the analogy of individual support being akin to pulling a drowning person out of a river while advocacy is like going upstream to determine why people are falling in and working to prevent that from happening.
At St. Olaf, all seniors majoring in Social Work intern at local non-profits. She worked last summer at CornerHouse in Minneapolis on the forensic services specialist team where she helped children and vulnerable adults who allegedly have experienced domestic violence. This was her first exposure to the multi-discipline team concept that we also employ at HOPE Center.
Ivy notes that domestic abuse is not uncommon in China and that may have fueled her desire to work with this client population. She also found that she is drawn to a position involving direct human interaction so HOPE Center seemed like a good fit for her next internship.
At HOPE Center, Ivy has shadowed all of our staff, experiencing one-on-one intake, court advocacy, restraining orders, orders for protection, and domestic abuse no-contact orders. She has also co-facilitated some client meetings related to court orders, homelessness, and employment needs as well as working on our social-media strategy and content.
Ivy recalls a three-dimensional model she studied in class: How is the person like no other? How is the person like some others? How is the person like all others?
As she applies this model to her real-world work, she keeps in mind how very complex every situation is and that, for many reasons, everyone deals with trauma differently. She also strives to respect individual clients and their unique experiences.
HOPE Center very much appreciates the support of our community and we are fortunate to benefit from the contributions of interns like Ivy.
HOPE Center services include phone support, emergency shelter, counseling, hospital support and legal advocacy. For assistance for yourself or someone else, call our 24-hour Safeline: 800-607-2330. For more information, visit us at hopecentermn.org.