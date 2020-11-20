To the editor:
I would like to thank all the hard working taxpayers who elected me to another term on the Faribault School Board, and at the same time, I promise to continue to be a strong conservative voice on the board.
I have stated previously my top priorities that I will be pursuing in my next four years on the School Board. My top priorities will focus on four important issues for the Faribault School District and the community. The issues include the improvement of student achievement, behavioral and safety concerns in our schools, allowing parents to use vouchers if the Faribault School District does not meet their educational standards and finally, continue and strengthen the sports cooperative with other schools.
Again, please accept my deepest thanks for electing me to your Faribault School Board.
Richard Olson
Faribault