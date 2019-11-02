Jesus told this parable to some who trusted in themselves that they were righteous and regarded others with contempt: “Two men went up to the temple to pray, one a Pharisee and the other a tax collector. The Pharisee, standing by himself, was praying thus, ‘God, I thank you I am not like other people: thieves, rogues, adulterers, or even like this tax collector. I fast twice a week; I give a tenth of all my income.’ But the tax collector, standing far off, would not even look up to heaven, but was beating his breast and saying, ‘God, be merciful to me, a sinner!’ I tell you, this man went down to his home justified rather than the other; for all who exalt themselves will be humbled, but all who humble themselves will be exalted.” Luke 18:9-14
On Halloween, many young people wore masks and costumes, to keep people from recognizing them, as they went door to door for treats. However, their costumes and masks did not fool those close to them, such as their parents. They knew who were behind the masks and in the costumes.
Jesus told the parable to all those who believed they were perfect and everyone else was bad. The Pharisee did not bow his head. He told God how great he was and how very bad everyone else was. The tax collector did not look up to heaven; he admitted his own faults, asked God to be merciful to him, and forgive him. The Pharisee had worn a mask of self-righteousness, but it did not hide him from God.
We cannot hide from God, for our Creator knows us fully. With God and with our companions on this earthly journey, we must be real, genuine, and sincere. We cannot say one thing and do another. Before we puff ourselves up, before we put down others, we better look deeply at ourselves.