To the editor:
Let's say I want to destroy a great country. An outright war wouldn't work because they had a much stronger and better equipped army. It would be much wiser to gradually infiltrate them - "keep your friends close and your enemies closer" - by taking advantage of their good nature and perhaps some weaken moral position. I would attend their schools and learn as much as I could about them. I would spread a little money around their political class and work very hard to keep a positive public face. I would invest in their companies with particular interest in technology, mass media and food supply. After a period of time (40 years for example) I would be in position to attack them from within. By using well placed operatives I would sow seeds of distrust of their own government. I would use their own institutions to destroy their economy. By sowing division among the populace I would turn citizens against each other and their government. I would create shortages of key items to further destabilize and create further confusion and chaos.
Even in this environment it would necessary to monitor the process to ensure my success. I would create an environment where the people would be restricted to communicating through technology that I controlled. Then I could monitor what is being said by individuals. Through control of media I would craft a narrative to further the confusion and chaos. By owning the communication network I would monitor and collect the lowest level of political conversation so that I could weaponize and utilize the data for propaganda and ultimately create a list of dissidents. Then when the great country has destroyed itself from within, I would enter in the name of humanity to save them from themselves.....
Tom Moline
Faribault