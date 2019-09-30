To the editor:
The upcoming levy questions are crucial to the continued success and improvement of Faribault Public Schools. As the mother of two tiny Falcons, a proud Faribault Public Schools alum, and employee of The Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, I am enthusiastically in support of the upcoming levy.
Admittedly, I am fiscally conservative, and have voted no for past levy questions. My vote, (either direction) comes with heavy consideration, research and questions such as “what’s in it for me and my family”, as well as the hard dollar cost, which for me, is less than two “fancy coffees” per month. Why am I voting yes, this November?
A 7- period day allows for specialized classes, including business, manufacturing and engineering. Why is this important to me? Because it gives my children an increased opportunity to discover their passions and what interests them, BEFORE potentially incurring college debt. It will allow them access to trade pathways and have more access to innovative classes and learning opportunities. Additionally, a 7-period day would decrease the need for summer school, allowing my children to enjoy their summers, or get into the workforce, (when the time comes.) Did you know that students that live 1.9 miles away from the high school have to walk or find alternative transportation? This levy will decrease the bus radius from two miles to one, helping our students, (in ALL area schools) get to school!
As a lifelong resident of Faribault, it is imperative that we remain competitive with other school districts to help ourselves remain competitive and an attractive place to live, work and grow our families. This November- support our kids, our community and our future!
Casie Steeves
Faribault