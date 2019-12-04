Ever noticed how the news media appends words like "without evidence" to claims President Donald Trump makes?
I don't blame them. Our president's endless adventures with falsehood are undeniable. The man lies, with bald-faced constancy, about things both trivial and consequential. The examples are far too numerous to list here.
Yet while Trump may be the most blatant practitioner of fabulism in the American political class, is he the only one?
I'd like to see the "without evidence" tag applied more often.
For instance, just last month, the American Civil Liberties Union presented Christine Blasey Ford with a courage award for her high-profile accusations of sexual assault against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation process.
Contemporaneous to that award, several of the Democratic presidential candidates - including Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, and Elizabeth Warren - made public statements saying they believe Blasey Ford.
Warren even went so far as to say that Kavanaugh should be impeached alongside Trump.
Yet Ford's claims would be a perfect situation for the news media to use that "without evidence" tag. Christine Blasey Ford accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault without evidence. High-profile politicos on the left are choosing to believe Blasey Ford's claims despite this paucity of evidence.
There is not one fact in the public record to prove that Kavanaugh and Ford even met in the 1980s.
Blasey Ford has never been able to recall where this alleged assault happened, or the date, or even the approximate day of the week. She doesn't know how she got to the location where the attack supposedly happened or how she got home.
Blasey Ford did say she believes her friend, Leland Keyser, gave her a ride to and from this unknown location, but Keyser says she has no memory of that. Keyser has also maintained, despite intense political pressure to change her story, she wasn't aware of any assault incident at all. She has expressed doubt about her friend's claim.
Meanwhile, several friends of Kavanaugh's have said they have no recollection of the party described by Blasey Ford. Kavanaugh himself was able to release calendars he kept during the time of the alleged incident, which backs his version of events.
Blasey Ford's father, Ralph Blasey, reportedly told Brett Kavanaugh's father he was glad his son's appointment was approved.
One has to assume that a father wouldn't be glad to see his daughter's rapist appointed to the highest court in the land, which in turn gives us some insight into confidence Blasey Ford's own family has in her accusation.
Blasey Ford's attorney, Debra Katz, has said in public that her client was motivated, at least in part, by Kavanaugh's position on abortion, and that they intended to tag the man's term on the court with an "asterisk."
Our friends on the left tell us they want accountability for President Trump. Fair enough. Yet what moral high ground can they claim when it comes to honesty and integrity when they simultaneously champion, based blatantly on politics, an utterly unsubstantiated smear against a sitting Supreme Court Justice?
In politics, we're very good at picking out when the opposition is lying.
We could be better at picking out our own side's falsities.