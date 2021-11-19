On any given day, someone is positively affected through parks and recreation — whether they are taking a walk on a trail or fitness class at the community center or just reaping the benefits of clean air and water because of preserved open space. Due to all of the programs, activities and facilities Faribault Parks and Recreation has to offer we encourage everyone to find something that is fun for you.
One fun activity that is coming up quickly is the adopt-a-tree program. This is a program where businesses and individuals can purchase a tree, display the tree in Central Park for all to view and enjoy and then with the help of St. Vincent de Paul all trees will be donated to families in need. If you or your business are interested in participating in this event call the Community Center at 507-334-2064.
The trees will go up Nov. 29 and then be taken down and donated to the families in need Dec. 10. During this time the trees will be lit up for the public to view and drive by. We currently have over 20 trees to be donated but have room for plenty more.
The newest version of the Buckham Bulletin should have arrived at your house this past week. The Buckham Bulletin is full of not only parks and recreation activities, but also many of the nonprofit events in the community. This includes
On Dec. 2 the Buckham Center will be hosting the annual Home Town Holiday event. After taking a year off we are ready to get people back to this family friendly event. Santa will be arriving a fire truck and having an outdoor photo shoot with the kids. Also, at this event we will have Santa’s Reindeer, horse drawn wagon rides, musical entertainment and arts and crafts. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.
Most all of our programs are back in full swing. This includes many adult programs such as yoga, pilates, water exercise and lap swimming, group exercise racquetball, pickleball and the fitness room. In the fitness room we recently purchased a seated elliptical unit. This unit will give you the same workout as a standing elliptical but allows you to sit while exercising. For youth we have swim lessons, youth basketball ice skating open gyms and hopefully in the near future we will have snow for sledding. We will also get the outdoor skating rinks at Jefferson open as soon as possible.
For questions on any of our programs feel free to contact the Community Center at 507-334-2064. Also, if have the interest in teaching a program or want a program we currently do not offer, please let us know. If we can find an instructor or a leader for a program we will offer that program to the community.