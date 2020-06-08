Last month, my column included this paragraph: “For all of us, our communication, team and problem-solving skills are sure to be tested this summer and the months following. We are all in this new world together. We need to be more conscious of our own feelings and be ready to talk about them. Listening to others as we are in fearful times. As scary as it is, I believe in the resiliency of this country and all of our citizens. New approaches to about everything is sure to be tested these coming months—in the workplace, our homes and social experiences. Nevertheless, new, surprising outcomes are sure to come!"
This was written with graduating seniors and their families of our area high schools and colleges in mind as we stayed safe-at home due to the COVID pandemic. Now, Memorial Day weekend events have taken on new challenges to our social conscious and reactions. Having “Minnesota” and “Minneapolis” in worldwide headlines is humbling for all we hold dear. Personally, I have said numerous times that these recent events remind me of the civil rights movements of the 1960’s. Sixty years and there is still reason to have fear in day-to-day living.
Even in Medford, Steele County and in Minnesota I hear comments about ‘those people.’ When asking who and what is meant, the response is usually a shake of the head. It is wonderful that we live in rural Minnesota in a small city with a great deal of love and pride in our community. The realization, too, should be that we are a part of a much larger world … one that is hurting. Martin Luther King Jr. gave voice to many with this statement: “It’s not the violence of the few that scares me. It’s the silence of the many.”
My thoughts these days are not about humankind vs. law enforcement, but how do we-each of us-whether at work, out socially, with family commit to a better and stronger world. How do we acknowledge, address and model an all-encompassing humankind? Certainly, not in silence. Not in destruction.
Listening, team and problem solving skills are more necessary than ever. Patience and humility are also necessary. This while respecting social distancing, hand washing, wearing masks should keep us all in a reflective mood while evaluating our own beliefs and values. This summer let us hope for more tolerance and positive action in making our own neighborhood, community, region and country resilient.
In Medford, these hot summer days no final plans are underway for our 49th Straight River Days celebration. Our parks are open but not sanitized as the signage states. The pool is not open. Guidelines in Phase II have just been released. Staff and council will discuss at our June 22 meeting and make the decision on whether we do open this season. In the meantime, pool staff are working on maintenance projects in our parks.
We are also advertising for a general public works position — a varied responsibility that includes street, parks, water and wastewater maintenance. The job description and application form are on our medfordminnesota.com website. We are a great community to live or work in! A community examining our skills and opportunities.