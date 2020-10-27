This is what Physicians for a National Health Program (PNHP), a nonpartisan educational organization that neither supports nor opposes any candidate for public office, says of Trump’s plan for healthcare: “We should be aware of Donald Trump’s health policy proposals. His descriptions to date have been vague — replace Obamacare with something terrific, remove the lines around states and can’t let people die in the streets. Trump plays it safe and now releases a brief list of standard recommendations long held by mainstream Republican politicians. Most of these proposals have been extensively analyzed and would have very little impact on resolving the problems with our healthcare financing. But repealing Obamacare and using block grants to reduce Medicare funding would further impact access to care for millions of Americans. Trump has said that single payer systems work well in other nations, but his political base is not supportive of such a system here, and so it does not appear on his list of proposed reforms. Once again, politics trumps policy.”
Instead of repealing the Affordable Care Act, candidate Joe Biden has proposed a Healthcare Plan with five main components: 1. Lower Medicare age to 60, 2. Install a government-run public option, 3. Improve the Affordable Care Act, 4. Stop surprise billing, and 5. Prescription drug reform.
Trump has talked about greatly reducing prescription drug prices. This is what a Systems Director of Pharmacy and Services recently stated: “Several pharmaceutical manufacturers are defying government guidance and implementing coordinated actions to impede discount drug pricing through the 340B program. At a time when hospitals, health-systems and the American people across the country are suffering financially from the COVID-19 crisis, pharmaceutical manufacturers have moved to further increase drug prices and deny medications to those in need across America. As a result of this move, the cost of medications for chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer and COPD will increase. Please support efforts to block these profit moves and preserve 340B drug discount access for rural, critical access, and disproportionate share hospitals across America.”
A letter dated Aug. 26, 2020 was sent to Alex Azar, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, and signed by numerous groups including; America’s Essential Hospitals, American Hospital Association, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, Association of American Medical Colleges, Catholic Health Association and Children’s Hospital Association.
The letter stated, “On behalf of the nation’s 340B hospitals, we urge you to protect vulnerable communities from the actions taken by five of the nation’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturers that undermine access to critical drugs and other health care services. We ask the Deaartment of Health and Human Services (HSS) to use its authority to require that these and other pharmaceutical manufacturers comply with the law. This is particularly critical now as these hospitals need every resource available to care for their patients in vulnerable communities during the COVID-19 public health crisis.”
So far, a number of companies are complicit with these unlawful tactics these include Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Merck, Sanofi and Novartis.
In our present healthcare system the majority of citizens are committed to employer provided coverage which impacts personal decisions such as different career paths, starting a business or further education and training which has the effect of limiting innovation and productivity in this country. If Trump is re-elected the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Republican Leadership’s case to appeal the Affordable Care Act on Nov. 10, 2020. If that happens doesn’t it mean no reform or improvement in our Healthcare System? I think we as voters can do better, what do you think?