To the editor:
So you love Faribault …. So you have an interesting project or plan in mind to make Faribault even better, but you need a bit of fiscal support. Consider applying for a Pride Grant offered by the Faribault Foundation. Applications are available online at Faribault Foundation.org or at the Chamber of Commerce at 530 Wilson Ave. Grant awards are from $250-$500 and the application process is very user friendly.
In the past grants have been awarded for a wide variety of requests. High end photography equipment was purchased, a community concert was sponsored, garden supplies were provided, pool time was purchased. To see a complete list of projects or to gain more information about the Pride Grants, contact Foundation Director Kymn Anderson at 339-0478. She can provide guidance on crafting your idea and moving through the process.
While the grants are modest, they have produced remarkable results in the past. Think Big! You can be an individual with an idea or represent a local group. The last year has been a year of challenges and the Foundation would like to bring some spring cheer to Faribault as we recognize positive projects for the community.
If you don't have a project in mind, consider making a contribution to the Faribault Foundation so that even more Pride Grants can be awarded. Join the Foundations' 365 program and give a Dollar a Day. Donations are tax deductible and are accepted by the Foundation at the Chamber of Commerce office year-round.
Be a Pride Grantee. Apply Now.
Pat Rice, President of Faribault Foundations
Faribault