Nearly everyone has experienced shoulder pain at some point in their life, and rotator cuff problems are the most common cause.
The rotator cuff is a group of four muscles and tendons that surround the ball and socket joint of the shoulder. These muscles function to help stabilize the shoulder joint and also allow us to perform overhead motion and activities. These tendons are prone to injury, which can range from tendinitis (inflammation of the tendons) and strains to complete tears. There are two broad categories of rotator cuff tears. One type occurs suddenly after a specific event, which can be due to a traumatic injury such as a fall or accident. The other type of tear occurs gradually over a period of time, usually many years. This degenerative type of tearing is more common as we age and is typically related to repetitive, overhead motions.
How can you tell if you have a rotator cuff tear? Well, pain is the most common symptom and it often feels like a dull ache. The pain typically feels like it radiates down the arm, but usually does not travel below the elbow. Pain can occur at rest, but usually gets worse with attempting to lift the arm overhead. Most patients notice that pain worsens at night while sleeping as well. The most common signs of a rotator cuff tear include pain or weakness doing simple, everyday tasks. Examples include: buckling your seatbelt, reaching behind your back, washing or brushing your hair. Arm weakness can become quite obvious with overhead activity or when attempting to lift a gallon of milk.
Unfortunately, rotator cuff tears cannot heal on their own without surgery to re-attach the tendons back to the bone. However, surgery is not always necessary for pain relief or return of function. There is no simple, one-size-fits-all approach for this condition.
This is where a medical professional is essential to perform a full assessment to help determine the best course of action. Treatment considerations include a patient’s age, function, hand dominance, occupation, and activity level in addition to the size and type of tear.
Physical therapy in the form of a shoulder range of motion and strengthening program is nearly always the first line of treatment in conjunction with oral anti-inflammatory medications (such as Aleve or Advil). In today’s world of computers and cell phones, poor posture is common and does have a drastic effect on the function of the shoulder.
Strengthening the group of muscles along the back of the shoulder often helps to correct this problem and restore the proper balance. Another option in early treatment is often a corticosteroid injection, which can be extremely helpful in alleviating the pain and inflammation that occurs with these tears. The decrease in pain also allows the patient to get the most benefit from a physical therapy program. Generally speaking, a trial of about six to 12 weeks is enough time to help determine if non-surgical treatment is heading down the right path or not.
If there is persistent arm weakness or pain that interferes with sleep at night despite these treatments, surgery is often considered. If surgery is ultimately needed, modern techniques and equipment allow for arthroscopic surgery rather than large open incisions that were used in the past. This means a scope, which has both a light and a small camera on the end of it, gets inserted into the shoulder joint. Several small incisions about the size of a buttonhole on a shirt are used to perform the repair. The advantages include drastically reducing pain as well as speeding up the recovery time after surgery. Rotator cuff repair does take significant time to recover from. A sling is used for the first six weeks after surgery to help protect the healing repaired tendon.
Shoulder strengthening is not started until about three months after surgery, which is about the time it takes for the tendon to heal back down to the bone. The total time for a complete return to full activities may take six months to one year following this type of surgery.
If you have been experiencing any of the above signs or symptoms that last beyond just a few days, please seek help from a medical professional. The longer you have the symptoms, the harder it can become to treat, which makes early diagnosis very important.