Hello Faribault! It’s been a busy summer here at the Chamber of Commerce and we’re definitely not slowing down as we head into fall. Our leadership team has set out some important priorities and the staff has jumped right in to make a difference for our town. In this column I’m going to share some short highlights on a number of Faribault-centric activities we’ve been involved in.
Workforce needs have become a top priority as production has been stifled by COVID-related shortages. An important note is that our strong manufacturing community needed more workers prior to the pandemic! The Chamber has launched a specialized social media campaign, worked to advance trade pathways in our schools and will be jointly hosting a Career Expo in the coming weeks to help meet this need.
We also know that a shortage of housing options compounds this situation, so we have been working on possibilities to impact new home construction with a very dynamic housing committee. Stay tuned for partnerships that may come together to help in this much needed effort.
The Blue Collar Festival in the downtown district highlighted this month with an amended schedule of activities. The long-running event needed a fiscal host this year to continue and the Chamber took on the role. A small but awesome team of volunteers came together to keep this tradition alive and we’re already looking to next year with some upgrades.
Later this week the Faribault Industrial Corporation (FIC) will be meeting at the Chamber to discuss priorities and strategies to leverage its social and financial capital for the Faribault business community. The board for the Industrial Corporation entered into a management agreement earlier this summer with the Chamber and we’re looking forward to coordinating the FIC priorities with the 2040 Vision and new partnerships. This organization has had a tremendous impact on Faribault’s economy since its inception in 1944 and we’re excited to see what the next chapter for this legendary institution brings for our town!
The Chamber Main Street program recently completed the work on the Downtown Micro-grant program for 2021. This program has been an important partnership with the Faribault Economic Development Authority infusing small grants into applicant businesses in the Historic District to help keep them relevant and operating. The downtown has been labeled a priority in the Vision 2040 and we’re grateful for this partnership with the EDA.
Our Faribault’s Future leadership program for the 2021-22 class kicks off this week and we’re very excited about our participants. We have a number of up-and-coming leaders who will receive a balanced dose of community and leadership curriculum. This program is hosted by the Chamber Trust and leverages the expertise of Lighthouse Strategic Solutions for program delivery.
These are a few of the projects that your Chamber has been working on while continuing work with the Rice County Fair on the Best of the Best, Downtown Car Cruises, Taste of Faribault, WinterFest, a robust set of activities around Education in Faribault as well as other Chamber activities. Many thanks to all our members, partners, volunteers and staff for all the efforts to make this town the best we can be!