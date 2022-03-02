On Tuesday Minnesota Management and Budget released an updated budget forecast showing that Minnesota’s budget surplus has grown from $7.75 billion in December to nearly $9.3 billion. This represents the largest budget surplus in the history of our state.
State government was fully funded last session which means that we should devote the budget surplus to providing significant and permanent tax relief to hard-working Minnesotans. It should include an end to the Social Security tax and replenishing the unemployment trust fund.
Folks in our community are frustrated by having to deal with the impacts of soaring inflation and rising energy costs while state government continues to grow and take more of their money. I am committed to returning this surplus back where it belongs: to the people of Minnesota.
This week, we unveiled our 2022 public safety priorities. The package focused on three key areas: crime prevention and accountability for criminals, police recruitment and retention, and holding the criminal justice system accountable.
It’s clear that crime and public safety are top of mind for Minnesotans. I am committed to working with law enforcement to make sure they have the resources they need to keep our communities safe.
We have been working for years to improve public safety only to be met with resistance from Gov. Tim Walz and Democrats. I am hopeful that they will come around and work with us this year as we do our best to keep Minnesotans safe.
