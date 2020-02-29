Watching snowflakes dance their way down, meandering and settling one on top of the other is a peaceful scene. Well, usually.
But, by the end of February, here in Faribault, needing to fire up the snow blower again is met with, “No, not again!” We’re not Atlanta, where winter is over by early March. There are no little shoots poking their heads out of the soil in the garden and the trees won’t have a hint of green for months. You’d think there would be no hope for spring to come. But everyone believes it is on its way. It would take a lot more than a blizzard (even in April or May) to lose hope for warmer weather in this part of the country.
In our lives, though, there are hopeless times. Have you ever lost hope? Perhaps because you prayed and prayed and the answer did not come the way expected. A husband or wife was not delivered from the cancer. A son or daughter was not kept free from drugs. A deserved promotion went to someone else or you’re out of work and you didn’t get the job.
Or maybe you had one of those years — we’ve all had them — I bet you could tell a story — where it seemed nothing was going right. One bad thing happens after another. Any of those times can rob us of hope.
Here’s where trust in the promise of a savior is able to bring peace and joy in the worst of times. I lift up my sister-in-law who was an inspiration.
She knew very quickly after her diagnosis with brain cancer that the outcome wouldn’t be good. Soon, this verse from Psalm 30:5 became her own. “Weeping lasts for the night but joy comes in the morning.”
Her faithful trust in God’s powerful presence and future filled her with hope. As sure as the turn of seasons, even in the midst of what looked to be opposite, she had hope.
My sister-in-law believed that this life is just a blip in the whole of eternity. Jesus, her Savior, the one who defeated death and rose again from the grave on Easter morning made things right in the midst of her hardest time.
That good news, the Gospel, is the word many still wait to hear.
When life begins to get you down or when the love you had counted on is gone and you feel that you may never know love again or when you have lost your belief in the miraculous and no longer expect great things from God, remember, “Weeping lasts for the night but joy comes in the morning.
I know we’ll all be out there shoveling some more snow this winter. But this I also know, as sure as I know Jesus rose from the dead, spring is coming!